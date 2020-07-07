Hilarious Video Of Owl Trying To Pick A Fight With Dog Breaks Internet | Watch

A footage of a squeaky hoot acting tough around an adult boxer pooch relaxing on the floor has got the netizens wondering if the owl assumes that he’s “a wizard”. Shared on Reddit, the clip depicts a puffed-up owl spreading all of its plumage, trying to pick a fight with a dog taking a nap. While the barn owl is much smaller in size and weight than the huge dog, the bird of prey stretches its fluffy feathers and sprints on its talons determined to start a scuffle. In a funny reaction to the owlet’s belligerence, the pooch ignores the bird outright as it continues to relish its nap on the cozy floor rug.

Having amassed over 15k upvotes, the clip has sent jitters of laughter across the Reddit community as users called the pooch’s reaction “priceless”. While the owl hastily flapped about the dog for attention, the boxer dog barely moved an inch. At one point, the bird sits next to the dog with its head tilted giving confused expression on its "cute grey face”, all the while wondering why the pooch hadn't responded to any of its threats. It further attempts to intimidate the dog some more but to no avail. Disappointments follow as the bird of prey fails to reign supreme in front of the pet doggo who's clearly not interested to pay the fidgety bird any heed.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dialogue From 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Makes Netizens Emotional

Read: Playful Seal Demanding To Be Pet Amuses Internet, Netizens Call It 'Underwater Labrador'

Creature of the dark "ignored"

“He's so disconcerted! Fear me, for I am the darkness in the night! .... Did you hear what I said? ... Do I need to try this again?" Wrote a commenter jokingly. “The owl Is like a drunk frat boy. The dog? A Vietnam vet” agreed, the other. “Back in my day you’d be dinner mate,” said the third, while a few others made the laughter emoticons. “Lmao, that owl is too much. What do you feed him?” asks the fourth. “What do you feed that owl?” added one another. “frozen chicks in bulk, like you would with mice to feed a snake,” the uploader replied.

Read: China Hawks New Battle Tanks; Netizens Say 'you Too Should Not Trust Chinese Products'

Read: 'Could 2020 Get Any Less Weirder?' Moan Netizens As '#Bubonicplague' Trends On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.