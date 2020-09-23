Doodle For Google Won By Fifth Grader From Texas, Netizens Say "Too Adorable Not To Share"

Google recently announced the winner for its Doodle for Google competition. The Doodle4Google 2020 winner of this year is a fifth-grader from Frisco Texas. Thousands of students from the US had entered the competition. The prompt for this year’s Doodle for Google was, “I show kindness by…” The Doodle4Google 2020 winner Sharon Kaur Sara won the competition with her entry Together as one. For all the people who are wondering about the Doodle for Google competition 2020 and its winner, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Adorable Video Of A Dog Watching Himself In Absence of The Owner Dominates Social Media

Also Read | 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020

Fifth-grader wins Doodle for Google

Sharon Kaur Sara won the competition of Doodle for Google with her doodle. She belonged to the 4-5 group in the Doodle for Google competition. Her winning entry showed a group of six friends holding hands. The statement by Doodle4Google 2020 winner Sharon Kaur Sara read as, “I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times. I drew people coming together and not thinking about the outside but being together because of their personality.” Here is a look Doodle4Google 2020 winner Sharon Kaur Sara’s winning entry.

Image Credits: Google

According to a report by the Newsweek, Sharon was asked about the inspiration behind her winning doodle. She said that people have not wanted to be her friends because of her looks. Therefore she thought drawing that in her doodle. She further added that regardless of the looks of a person, one should look on the inside and then decide if someone wants to be their friend or not. Sharon also mentioned that kindness means to not look at someone from the outside but one should look at their personality and be open to friendship.

Also Read | Food Blogger Shares Chocolate Samosa Pav Online; Internet Reprimands Him Asking 'But Why?'

Also Read | 'What Comes After' Meme Goes Viral, Users Call It Their 'favourite'; See Tweets

Netizens react to Doodle4Google 2020 winner

As the Doodle4Google 2020 winner, Sharon Kaur Sara has won a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her elementary school, as well as Google hardware. As she is the Doodle4Google 2020 winner, Sharon’s doodle is being displayed on the homepage throughout the day today. Netizens from all over the world also praised the little girl for her winning doodle. One user wrote, “Too adorable not to share! Doodle for Google 2020 Winner!” while another user praised her by saying, “#DoodleforGoogle2020 -Throughout the day today, the Doodle for Google 2020 winner is being displayed on http://Google.com. The Doodle for Google 2020 – US Winner has been declared as #SharonSara, a fifth-grader from Frisco, Texas.” Here is a look at some of the reactions on Doodle4Google 2020 Winner Sharon Kaur Sara.

Too adorable not to share! Doodle for Google 2020 Winner! #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/Ig78eJzBG7 — Doctors Urgent Care (@docsurgentcare) September 23, 2020

#DoodleforGoogle2020 -Throughout the day today, the Doodle for Google 2020 winner is being displayed on https://t.co/UAh2qbDBVh. The Doodle for Google 2020 – US Winner has been declared as #SharonSara, a fifth-grader from Frisco, Texas.https://t.co/cT5PH0qrQC — Timothy Karera (@Tkarera) September 23, 2020

Promo Image Credits: Google

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.