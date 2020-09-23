'What Comes After' Meme Goes Viral, Users Call It Their 'favourite'; See Tweets

Netizens are going crazy over a viral cat meme. A Twitter user recently posted a hilarious meme of a cat reading a paper. The meme seemed to be an indication of the Twitter user being a Bollywood music fan. This simple cat meme went viral in no time and it has over 1.8k likes. Find out why this simple cat meme became viral.

‘What comes after’ cat meme goes viral on Twitter

Social media websites have witnessed many images and videos go viral in no time. Every day a new post goes viral on these websites. Some posts are funny while some can be gruesome or hear-warming. Social media has also given people a chance to explore their creative side when it comes to commenting about a situation.

Also read | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Viral Video Sparks Off Meme Fest, Twitterati Says 'Sorry Eyes'

One such Twitter user’s recent tweet went viral in no time. The Twitter user created a hilarious meme using a cat. In the meme, the grey coloured cat can be seen looking at some papers intensely. This Twitter user used the Hindi song Dus Bahana from the movie Baaghi 2 and Dus to describe the situation.

The user chose the song to describe a hilarious situation between a student and a teacher. The student is a cat in this meme. The meme showed the cat being asked what comes after 10 and the cat rightly answering with the number “11”. But things take a hilarious turn when the teacher responds to the cat’s answer. Take a look at this viral ‘What comes after’ cat meme here.

Teacher: what comes after 10

Me: 11

Teacher: then why did you write ‘bahane karke le gaye dil’? pic.twitter.com/yQ8J4c3b1t — Baneen (@MissChooziyay) September 20, 2020

Also read | Parrot Football Practice Video Goes Viral; Netizens Call Brazilian Footballer 'chosen One'

As mentioned above, the moment the Twitter user shared this meme online, it went viral in no time. Many Twitter users were quick to retweet the meme further. No wonder the tweet at the time of writing had nearly 1.8k likes. While many Twitter users chose to comment on the meme. One Twitter user even jumped in and gave a new twist to the meme.

This second Twitter user chose the song Ek Do Teen from the movie Tezaab for the meme. Many Twitter users also tagged their friends in this meme thus the meme went viral. Take a look at the reactions this hilarious tweet received.

teacher :wat comes after 13

me:14

teacher:then why did u write " karu din gin ginke intezar aaja piya aai bahar"? — Shweta (@Sinderella_07_) September 22, 2020

Hahahahahaha — ranjanaparihar (@iranjanap) September 22, 2020

This is my favourite so far. — Schumzical (@LikeyBlinkey) September 22, 2020

Also read | Sidharth Shukla's Video Of Him Sipping Coconut Water Goes Viral, Fans Can't Stop Sharing

Also read | Indian Matchmaking To Gully Cricket; This Viral Reddit Thread Will Give Users A Good Laugh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.