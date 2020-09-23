Adorable Video Of A Dog Watching Himself In Absence of The Owner Dominates Social Media

A number of people have been sharing posts on their respective social media handles since the lockdown began. An internet user has gained a lot of attention after his dog’s video went viral on the internet. The video shows how the cute doggo is seen holding his own leash while his owner grabs a cup of coffee. Read more to know about recent viral videos on the internet.

Loyal dog watches himself as the owner goes away to get a cup of coffee

A small video of a dog holding his leash in his mouth has been doing rounds on the internet. The netizens have been loving this obedient dog as he waits for his master to get back with a cup of coffee. The video was uploaded by an account called, Humour and Animals and they captioned it with, “spotted this good boy keeping an eye on himself while his human went to get a coffee (peoplesfanpage IG)”. The post itself says that the video was picked up from a popular Instagram account called the peoplesfanpage on Instagram. The video was uploaded yesterday and it has managed to bring in more than 226K views on the post. Apart from the views, the fans have also been commenting and retweeting the post making it more accessible to people on Twitter.

spotted this good boy keeping an eye on himself while his human went to get a coffee

(peoplesfanpage IG) pic.twitter.com/nxeNGiB0Fu — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 22, 2020

More viral videos

Similarly, a fusion of Bhangra on Gasolina has surfaced on the internet. Netizens have been loving Bhangra on Gasolina video. It has already dominated social media sites. An Instagram user took to his profile to share a video of his bhangra on Gasolina dance performance. The profile belongs to a dance crew that goes by the name, Folkingdesi_bhanga crew. The caption of the song says, “We did this X years back, but watching it still makes us wanna get up and dance! Gasolina x Bhangra is a combo - do you agree?” It has managed to bring in more than 90 thousand likes just on their Instagram post. See the bhangra on Gasolina viral video right here:

The internet has been dominated by users since the lockdown began. They have been trying to connect with the outer world through their social media handles. A number of extremely funny and eye-catching videos have been trending online. A huge number of internet users had been talking about what the inside of a meteorite looks like. Thus, an internet user took the opportunity and shared a video of him slicing up a meteorite. The video shows a metallic-like surface when the meteorite is split in a number of pieces. Along with the metallic surface, the meteorite also has some spots which appear to rock or the material of the meteorite. Obtaining such a huge number of likes and views is not an easy task but the viewers certainly proved their love for outer space objects and mysteries.

What the inside of a meteorite looks like pic.twitter.com/rEb7IyWeVd — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) August 29, 2020

