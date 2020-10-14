FIGS Scrubs Brand Faces Censure For 'insensitive' Marketing Ad Aimed At Female Physicians

The well-known medical apparel company, FIGS is receiving severe backlash from female doctors and medical practitioners after releasing an ‘insensitive’ video that portrays female doctors of osteopathic medicine as ‘dummies’. The company which is popular for its fashionable scrubs, marketed their product promoting stereotypes which did not go down with everyone. Taking to Twitter, many censured FIGS for being disrespectful towards female physicians and Dos.

Ad released by FIGS:

As a current DO student and future physician, the disrespect for female physicians and DOs exhibited in this ad (attached since it was removed from your website) is unforgivable. I will not be supporting FIGS , and encourage all those who purchase scrubs to join me. pic.twitter.com/c7kw28JcvM — Brenna H (@HOHL_inone) October 13, 2020

In the ad released by the firm, FIGS can be seen promoting their brand by showcasing a woman wearing a set of pink scrubs and a name tag which claims that the woman is a DO. Further, the woman can be seen holding a “Medical Terminology for Dummies” book upside down. Post watching this, many female practitioners from the field criticized the ad and asked for its removal stating that it was misogynistic and discourteous.

The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine told ABC, that they are ‘outraged’ that even in 2020, women doctors of osteopathic medicine and physicians are yet attacked so ignorantly in marketing campaigns. The statement further claimed how a company like FIGS who expects them to spend money on their products, should be ashamed for promoting such thoughtless stereotypes. The association also demanded a public apology to be made by the company.

FIGS issues an apology:

After facing tremendous backlash online, FIGS issued a public apology on Tuesday, October 13. Addressing the ‘insensitive’ video, the firm said that they ‘incredibly sorry’ for they have hurt the sentiments of many. Take a look at it here:

A lot of you guys have pointed out an insensitive video we had on our site — we are incredibly sorry for any hurt this has caused you, especially our female DOs (who are amazing!) FIGS is a female founded company whose only mission is to make you guys feel awesome.

We dropped the ball and and we are so sorry. We love you guys and we’ll always listen to what you have to say! 💙 — FIGS (@wearfigs) October 13, 2020

Outraged Netizens

Female DO’s have been openly displaying their anger on a Twitter post watching the FIGS’ latest ad. Many have said that the mistake made by the firm is unpardonable. Here’s taking a look at how people are reacting online:

As a female and a DO student, how would I ever “feel awesome” about myself knowing that this is how you view me??? And how you want others to view me???



Women and DO’s have fought stereotypes way too long for you to go ahead and put this out there.



Do better. pic.twitter.com/qPf51a6EAd — miss med student 🎃👻🕸 (@missmedstudent) October 13, 2020

As women physicians in 2020, we still struggle to be taken seriously compared to our male counterparts, as we battle stereotypes like THIS EXACT ONE. We expect the brands we support to reflect the badasses we are. @wearfigs - women physicians are disappointed in you. Do better. pic.twitter.com/KXEQNAZJzs — Jessica K. Willett, MD (@jkwillettmd) October 13, 2020

This is a huge NOPE from @wearfigs: perpetuating an “airhead” image of women and of DOs. Really? What were you thinking? There are too many brands for us to choose from for you to be doing this 😡 pic.twitter.com/jSKSUafwrd — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) October 13, 2020

