The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Find 30 Songs From The 90s Picture Quiz | Can You Guess These Songs Right?

What’s Viral

'Find 30 songs from the 90s picture quiz' might be an easy quiz for you if you are familiar with the songs from the 90s. Read on for answers to the quiz.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
find 30 songs from the 90s

Since the lockdown is extended, people are finding more ways to spend their time during Coronavirus lockdown. Some people are sharing some interesting WhatsApp puzzles on their groups to spend their time. One interesting puzzle among them is 'find 30 songs from the 90s'. The 'find 30 songs from the 90s' is a challenging quiz for those people who were born in the 90s.

ALSO READ | Guess Places In Kerala WhatsApp Quiz | Check Answers Inside

Find 30 songs from the 90s

There is an image shared on social media that has gone viral. The picture is drawn and it has a few clues about some of the songs from the 90s. With the help of the picture, you have to guess the name of songs. With the visuals, there are also some words mentioned in the picture that might help you get a clear idea about the songs in the picture. These are also some of the most famous songs that gained immense popularity in the 90s. If you have not found the answers yet or if you want to confirm your answers, here is a list of 30 songs that the picture portrays.

ALSO READ | Identify The Fruit Name: Know The Answers Of This Brain-teasing Whatsapp Quiz

songs

ALSO READ | ‘Add An English Word’ WhatsApp Quiz | Here Are Answers To This Fun Quiz

Find 30 songs from the 90s answers

  1. Soul Asylum - Runaway Train
  2. DAFT PUNK – AROUND THE WORLD
  3. TLC - Waterfalls
  4. Oasis - Wonderwall 
  5. Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle 
  6. Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
  7. Spin Doctors - Two Princes
  8. Green Day - Basket Case 
  9. Pulp - Disco 2000
  10. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love 
  11. Sir Mix-A-Lot - Baby Got Back
  12. Travis - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
  13. Guns N' Roses - November Rain
  14. Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses
  15. Goo Goo Dolls - Iris 
  16. Buddy Holly - That'll Be The Day
  17. No Doubt - Don't Speak 
  18. Vogue by Madonna
  19. Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
  20. "Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise
  21. Take That - Relight My Fire ft. Lulu
  22. Metallica: Enter Sandman
  23. Rhythm is a dancer?
  24. The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
  25. Aqua - Barbie Girl
  26. R.E.M. - Losing My Religion
  27. Fugees - Killing Me Softly
  28. blink-182 - All The Small Things
  29. Prince & The New Power Generation: Diamonds and pearls
  30. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge

ALSO READ | Guess The 50 Movies From The Picture: WhatsApp Quiz That Only Bollywood Fans Can Solve

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION
MEA
PAK FIRES ON 2 INDIAN FISHING BOATS
Prashant Kishor
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO LOCKDOWN EXTN
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA