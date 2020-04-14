Find 30 Songs From The 90s Picture Quiz | Can You Guess These Songs Right?

Since the lockdown is extended, people are finding more ways to spend their time during Coronavirus lockdown. Some people are sharing some interesting WhatsApp puzzles on their groups to spend their time. One interesting puzzle among them is 'find 30 songs from the 90s'. The 'find 30 songs from the 90s' is a challenging quiz for those people who were born in the 90s.

Find 30 songs from the 90s

There is an image shared on social media that has gone viral. The picture is drawn and it has a few clues about some of the songs from the 90s. With the help of the picture, you have to guess the name of songs. With the visuals, there are also some words mentioned in the picture that might help you get a clear idea about the songs in the picture. These are also some of the most famous songs that gained immense popularity in the 90s. If you have not found the answers yet or if you want to confirm your answers, here is a list of 30 songs that the picture portrays.

Find 30 songs from the 90s answers

Soul Asylum - Runaway Train DAFT PUNK – AROUND THE WORLD TLC - Waterfalls Oasis - Wonderwall Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun Spin Doctors - Two Princes Green Day - Basket Case Pulp - Disco 2000 The Cure - Friday I'm In Love Sir Mix-A-Lot - Baby Got Back Travis - Why Does It Always Rain On Me? Guns N' Roses - November Rain Bon Jovi - Bed Of Roses Goo Goo Dolls - Iris Buddy Holly - That'll Be The Day No Doubt - Don't Speak Vogue by Madonna Natalie Imbruglia - Torn "Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise Take That - Relight My Fire ft. Lulu Metallica: Enter Sandman Rhythm is a dancer? The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony Aqua - Barbie Girl R.E.M. - Losing My Religion Fugees - Killing Me Softly blink-182 - All The Small Things Prince & The New Power Generation: Diamonds and pearls Red Hot Chili Peppers - Under The Bridge

