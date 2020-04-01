Identify The Fruit Name: Know The Answers Of This Brain-teasing Whatsapp Quiz

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought forward a need for social distancing and a nationwide lockdown. This has given a lot of people some time to stay at home and their friends. There are a lot of quizzes that are being circulated on Whatsapp. These are very innovative quizzes and can keep a person busy for hours and hours together. A recently forwarded quiz is a challenge over fruit names. These not only help to pass time but also help people to increase their knowledge and are basic brain teasers. Brain teasers help in getting your brain work faster.

Whatsapp quiz- Identify the fruit name:

The Whatsapp quiz asks people to identify the fruit names hidden in the sentences posed as questions. There is also an example given on the top of this list. The example is in the form of 'Did you see a man go by?'

Questions:

He found his home lonely after his dog’s death. One dare not rob an anaconda of its prey. The crook made his escape armed with a gem. She told her uncle money was what she needed more. If I go out now, I shall miss my cousin. Either courage or anger made him move swiftly. The beggar held out his cap pleading for money. Matters regarding rape should be dealt differently. The English teacher Ryan teaches French too. He saw his papa yawning at work. He had kept on his lap lumpsum of money. Are classes for Telugu available in this city? It is easy to shape a child rather than a man. He is an extremely cheesy guy. Can I wear a khaki with a black shirt?

Identify the fruit name answers:

Melon Banana Pear Lemon Fig Orange Apple Grape Cherry Papaya Plum Guava Peach Lychee Kiwi

