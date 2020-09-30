Finger Tutting Video Leaves People Awestruck, Netizens 'appreciate Talent' | WATCH

A video showing a dance form called ‘finger tutting’ has hit the internet and netizens cannot get enough of it. Uploaded on Instagram account, ‘khadyeprathamesh99’, the video features a boy performing the unique dance form on the bollywood song ‘main jaanu na’, leaving the netizens awestruck. Astounded by the moves, netizens have deemed the boy as an 'artist'.

An unusual dance form- Finger tutting

The dancer has uploaded various such videos on his Instagram profile. The videos feature the guy performing the dance form on various bollywood songs. As soon as the songs begin, the guy starts performing tricks using his fingers. He can be seen practising various moves using his fingers and his facial expressions are an add on.

Baffled netizens took over the comment section praising the talent of this boy. One video which was uploaded on September 21 has gathered 169,038 likes. One Instagram user wrote, "I like it".

Few days back, a video clip featuring a man acing a dance move on CYR wheels went viral on the internet. Shared on Instagram reels by Akash Shivdarshan Singh, who goes by the name of ‘wassupakash’ on the platform, the short clip features him performing a dance move on a CYR wheel while continuously rotating. Shared earlier this week, the video has now been viewed by 614216 people, all of whom have been left awestruck. The video starts by showing Singh, standing with the CYR wheel, a common apparatus used by dancers and acrobats across the globe. Soon the song What do you mean by Justin Beiber starts playing. Following which Singh bursts into his twirl and swirl move on his wheel. His composition and balance have left everybody awestruck.

(Image Credits: Instagram/khadyeprathamesh99)

