Good News: Five Amazing Stories Wining Internet Amid COVID-19 Gloom

With new threats of the locust attacks, to surging coronavirus cases across the country, disturbing news tends to take a toll on the emotional wellbeing at times creating anxiety and an environment of panic. There is, however, some positive news that can have an encouraging effect on the mood amid several ongoing perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide. So, here’s a compilation of the interesting and happy events from the day that can prove to be invigorating during the challenging times to brighten your day.

Jhansi police lauded for distributing toys to kids of migrant workers

In a heartwarming gesture, the Jhansi Police distributed toys among the children of migrant workers, who were on the way to their hometowns. The police officers distributed the toys at the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border and succeeded in cheering the mood of the kids who have undergone unimaginable physical and mental distress amid coronavirus lockdown. A video of the ‘great gesture’ by the police department has been widely shared on various social media platforms.

Buffalo takes revenge on riders

In an unusual incident of animal cruelty, a video has gone viral showing a group of miscreants riding buffalo carts and compelling two buffaloes to run beyond their normal capacity. However, the video is being praised by the netizens, not for the brazen show of animal cruelty, but for the way one of the buffaloes sought revenge from the miscreants who inflicted cruelty on it. The video has already garnered over 34.4k likes and 9k retweets.

Cat looks annoyed after feeling ice cubes on paws, netizens in splits

A side-splitting video of a pet feline giving comical expression after it spots an ice cube kept on the paws has triggered laughter on the internet. Shared by a user on Reddit, the clip with over 2.0k upvotes features a grey feline sitting in the bed enjoying its leisure time and relaxing when suddenly it feels an ice cube on its paws which it propels far away, giving hilarious “annoyed” expression to its owner showing disapproval.

Paintings created by rat sell for nearly Rs 1 Lakh

A rat named Gus is attracting a lot of attention after stories blew claiming his paintings sold worldwide for 1,000 pounds, which is approximately Rs 92,000. According to reports, Gus creates miniature paintings on canvases which his owner later sells online to buyers from all over the world. The little rodent reportedly uses his paws to paint on empty canvases, the results of which are incredible. Gus is owned by a 19-year-old girl named Jess Indseth, who lives in Manchester, England.

Man giving 'bath' to a huge King Cobra

A video of a man giving a cold-water bath to a king cobra has stunned the internet. Shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 51-second clip shows a man’s strange feat as he pours a bucket of water on cobra snake's head to soothe him in the summers, and then he gently taps the snake on the head. With over 82.4k views, the clip has surprised the netizens as users called the man “a brave person”. Some were amazed that the giant snake had not harmed the man or hissed at him, instead, the reptile could be seen sitting calm and composed gazing in the direction of the man.

