Instagram Influencer Reveals Truth About Perfect Photos With Side-by-side Candid Shots

A social media influencer has taken to her Instagram account to depict a series of side-by-side shots that reveal what it takes to get the perfect snaps and that the photos online could be exceedingly misleading. In an array of pictures that represent the unflattering reality and photos with the perfect angle, lighting, and the apt filter the Amsterdam based vlogger Rianne Meijer has stunned the internet.

“Every pic you see on my account is one in a hundred (or sometimes four hundred) and it was all about the right angle, right lighting, and of course the right filter. Nothing perfect about me and nothing perfect about my life,” the vlogger wrote on her Instagram account.

Meijer explained to her 688k followers that her candid look of the pictures was a whole lot different story than the perfect Instagram picture that made her appear thinner, more attractive. While she decided to post her outtakes online to unveil the not-so-perfect shots she elaborated on the story behind the moment and the process of getting that one intriguing picture that captivated the online community.

"So, while waiting here at the airport in Berlin I figured no better way to spend my time than to keep it real,” Meijer said on one of the pictures with a friend. Further, she elaborated, that as she captioned her perfect shot as, “How none of the gals keep in touch anymore because what's the point,” the real negativity on spot was that the band "didn't play any of the songs they knew because they just wanted to promote the new album; which was a total flop anyway. Not to mention the lead singer's rant towards the end about how he wished everyone would put their phones away, Awkward,” narrating the reality of what the actual scenario of the event was. The vlogger posted a string of shots with a background story, of which, the caption otherwise was either misleading or cool.

Netizens pour love on candid photos

“I am in love with what you are doing. U made me happy to be who I am and not envy influencers and their looks. Thank you so much,” wrote a user appreciating the vlogger’s initiative. “Thank you for your honest posts,” wrote another. Meijer’s posts were appreciated by the online community more so because they found that “fitspiration” images that otherwise made people harsh on themselves were a result of several factors that went into clicking those pictures.

