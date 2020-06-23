Adorable Pug Named Milkshake Mesmerises Netizens With Its Pinkish Fur; See Pics

An adorable pug named ‘Milkshake’ has mesmerized the internet with its unique pink fur as the 17-month-old cuddly pupper lives a lavish life in his London home. Photos shared on his Instagram account, ‘Milkshake the pug’ has won hearts as the squishy little blue-eyed canine is seen perched on a park bench, loitering around town, or simply snuggling in his duvet.

With over 88.3k fans on his account, Milkshake has captivated people with unique colour and texture of his coat and his deep eyes that are due to the lack of pigmentation. The dog has presumably inherited his skin shade from an albino pug in his family’s ancestry according to his owner, 33-yer-old Maria, who first saw him hanging out with his family who he resembles, before adoption. The dog was merely 10-weeks-old when he was adopted.

Maria revealed in a comment, “I had never even heard of pink pugs before, but when I went to the breeder and spotted Milkshake I thought he was adorable, and knew I had to have him. They’re very rare. At the time, I think Milkshake was one of 30 in the world but there have been a few litters. There’s no more than 100 worldwide. He’s not actually albino – he just has the coloring so he doesn’t suffer from any sight loss or hearing loss. He’s a happy healthy boy.”

'Happy, engaging, as well as very spoiled'

Describe by his owner as “quirky, happy, and engaging, as well as very spoiled”, the pug is often seen dressed in unique attires for the photoshoot. Sometimes, he is even seen going around the house, lazying, as seen in several clips shared on Instagram. Milkshake also has a trainer who gets him in shape to be able to work in the entertainment industry in the future with adverts and films, as per a report. He also attends doggie spa for pampering and pedicure and gets treated often on his favourite dog food. Also, Milkshake is the most famous pink pug on social media. His Instagram started just as a bit fun but straight away he got such a positive response, as per Maria.

