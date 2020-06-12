Florida: Blind Alligator ‘sweetie’ Carried By Owner For Ice Cream Awes Internet

A video of a Florida man carrying his blind pet alligator on his shoulder to get an ice cream is receiving a lot of love across social media.“Sweetie” the therapy gator in a yellow shirt has become an online sensation after his owner curled the reptile in an embrace carried him inside an outlet in “the most Florida ever” move. Shared by The Florida Key Lime Pie Company on their official handle on Facebook and Rachel Bowmen on social media, the footage portrays an “unbreakable bond” between the pet and his owner that users termed as “adorable”.

“Why does this sum up Florida so well?” TikTokker Rachel Bowman wrote in a caption to the footage which portrayed gator clad in “cute shirt” outside the lime shop. His owner, Louie Morehead, picks the six-year-old visually-impaired critter to take him inside the shop, Florida Key Lime Co, located at Cocoa Beach.

With over 2.3 million views collectively across social media, the candid incident “touched” many Floridians as well as users worldwide who called the reptile “a toddler” being cared for by the guardian. “Why are you filming this man and his son?” a user wrote. “omg- a child. it’s throwing a freaking tantrum,” wrote the second. “Now I want some of Florida's best key lime pie,” wrote the third, while making a heart emoticon.

"Happy and calm” alligator

The gator, often seen at the Florida Key Lime Co shop, was rescued by the state’s Fish and Wildlife Department after it was found injured at a very young age, as per local reports. It was then adopted by Morehead as a rescue animal. The reptile, who is visually challenged is seen wearing a pink shirt at times and is cuddled by the visitors. Morehead was quoted saying, with eyesight gone, the reptile would’ve never been able to survive in the wild. Known as a “happy and calm” alligator, Sweetie is often seen perched at Lime company from 2 to 6 pm.

