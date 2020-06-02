Video: Man Carries Giant Alligator On Shoulder, Netizens Stunned

In an amusing video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen carrying a giant alligator on his shoulders before putting it in a tank. The video was shared on TikTok by Jay Brewer, founder of Prehistoric Pets who lives in California and is known for his love for reptiles. In the viral video, Brewer can be seen carrying a giant alligator named 'Darth Gator' on his shoulder, which weighs about 200 pounds.

"Bam Putting Darth Gator away to the beat with his 20 in wide belly," Brewer captioned the video on TikTok. Brewer shared the video with his 2.9 million TikTok followers, who are in disbelief to see how calm the alligator is. One user commented, "Seemed so calm not trying to wiggle and get down or anything. That's impressive." Another user was just concerned about the turtle in the tank who said, "It has turtle inside the water, don't tell me it's the crocodile food." One user wrote, "This is awesome! Beast Mode!!"

Brewer's love for animals

Brewer also enjoys 1.6 million followers on Instagram with whom he regularly shares pictures and videos of exotic animals from his pet store. One such picture is of Brewer lying down with giant snakes in a bowl, which he captioned, "I’m about done with Quarantine a fun living the dream pic." In another picture, he can be seen carrying a rare white snake while posing with Mike Tyson, the legendary American boxer.

