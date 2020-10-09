Video Of Rosogolla Biryani Angers Netizens; Foodies Say '2020 Is Truly The Worst'

A fusion dish called Angoori Rosogolla Biriyani has lately been a topic of discussion on social media. In a video posted by a food blogger on Facebook, she is seen introducing the new fusion dish to its audience along with various appetisers. The video has left the netizens in a state of confusion as a few people are up for the challenge and trying the new fusion while others have been severely criticizing the blogger for bringing in a not-so-common twist and ruining the authenticity of biryani.

The 40 seconds short clip begins with the blogger saying ‘How about something experimental?’. As the video progresses, she reveals the presence of rosogolla in her biryani. Further, she shows other common dishes like Hara Bhara Kebab , Aloo Chaap and Dahi ka Chutney and an Indian dessert called Firni. According to the caption, she found the combo really interesting as she wrote, “The combo seemed very interesting and is a part of the delivery menu called ' Biriyani Bahaar ' by Aaheli Xpress. She added, “There is also Biriyani for Vegans and for the ' Maach loving Bangalis there is Katla Biriyani and also the Mutton Biriyani Combo”.

In the comment section, people have given mixed responses to the fusion biryani. While few people have been calling it different and unique as they believe it is worth a try, others are criticising the dish and also accusing the makers of spoiling the authenticity of biryani. The post has gathered 1.4K comments and has been shared 1.2K times.

