Watermelon-ketchup Combo After Nutella Biryani, Netizens Say '2020 Couldn't Get Any Worse'

People were just recovering from the shock of Nutella Biryani when another weird food fusion emerged, scarring food lovers forever. Internet was left stunned after people started posting pictures of them eating watermelon with ketchup. While the sweet summer fruit water and the tangy condiment, both enjoy loyal fan followings, their combination has irked many.

ketchup belongs on watermelon pic.twitter.com/qXpOmUfU3Q — Acu (@Acu4D) November 26, 2019

Do you eat watermelon like this or are you normal ?? pic.twitter.com/zpMcRQMw7e — meow next door (@Jungleebilli_) May 29, 2020

'2020 couldn't get worse'

While, bizarre food combinations have been 'disgusting' netizens since months, this combination has particularly caught their attention. Sparking an online debate, many users have said that they have been eating watermelons with ketchup since long others have dubbed it as 'crime against food'

After #nutellabiryani , comes watermelon with ketchup. 2020 cannot get any worse . — zoia tariq (@zoiatariq) May 31, 2020

My niece dips watermelon in ketchup. Weird and gross. — Cam Worrell (@CamWorrell) May 28, 2020

People eat watermelon with ketchup pic.twitter.com/YaeSdr0IMh — Dusk⁷ (@singularityxxo) May 9, 2020

The story of Nutella Biryani

Recently, another weird combination, Nutella biryani left many disgusted. While many initially found it unbelievable, there is pictorial evidence on the internet proving that the bizarre dish exists.

Since shared, pictures of Nutella biryani have sparked a debate on the internet. Many have argued the need to combine both food items which otherwise enjoy immense popularity. While others have said that it must be given a chance.

