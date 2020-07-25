Biryani Tops Food Chart, Becomes Most Ordered Dish In India Amid Lockdown: Report

The new normal amid COVID-19 outbreak might have witnessed a lot of changes, but some old habits die hard—like people's love for Biryani. 'StatEATistics reports: The Quarantine Edition' from food delivery platform has shown that the favourite food for Indians during the lockdown was biryani. According to the reports, Indians stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdown ordered biryani from their favourite eateries over 5.5 lakh times.

India's most ordered lockdown dish

While Indians love for biryani won the dish the number one spot, butter nan occupied the second with 3,35,185 orders, followed by masala dosa with 3,31,423 orders. The reports by the food platform also showed that biryani topped the list and has now topped the list of most ordered dishes for the fourth year in a row.

Coming to desserts, the report showed that the most frequently ordered dessert was the choco lava cake which was ordered around 1,29,000 times. "The humble Gulab Jamun (84,558) and chic Butterscotch Mousse cake (27,317) followed suit," said the report.

Though birthday parties and cake cutting sessions were replaced by video calls amid lockdown, the food delivery platform delivered nearly 1,20,000 cakes. In addition, the platform noted that on an average, 65,000 orders were placed by 8 pm so that food can be delivered by dinner time; this proved to be the busiest time for the platform and its partners.

During India’s lockdown, the food delivery platform delivered 40 million orders including food, groceries, medicines and other household items.

Dineout survey shows different results

According to the survey conducted by Dineout and published on its official website, Indians amid the lockdown have been majorly craving for pizza and biryani during the home confinement imposed to stem the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus. While indoor, people have been craving Indian cuisines and delicacies. Also, the survey revealed that many missed eating at their favourite food joints with loved ones and did not prefer to cook back at home, except that they had no choice during the pandemic.

In the metropolitan cities, people majority crave for Italian dishes, pizza being on top of their list. This mostly includes the die-hard cheese lovers, the survey revealed.

However, cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, which are major food hubs and have a myriad of regional cuisines, people prefer biryani to continental dishes.

