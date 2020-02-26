Celeb-studded Neighbourhoods In New York Where Most Celebrities Reside

If you are looking for a classy neighbourhood to live in the busy New York City, here are a few suggestions for you. Many Hollywood A-list celebs prefer to live in New York and if you are looking for a classy celeb-studded neighbourhood in New York, then you should check out the list given below. Below listed is are three best celebrity neighbourhoods in New York where celebs have been living.

Brooklyn Heights

A posh condo in Brooklyn Heights, namely The Standish, has a number of top celebrities living in it. As per reports, the elite couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinki have also purchased two eighth-floor units for $11 million. Matt Damon also lives in a penthouse in the neighbourhood.

Soho

Soho is considered as one of the classiest neighbourhoods in New York. As per reports, Zayn Malik used to live here when he dating the supermodel Gigi Hadid. Zayn Malik reportedly lives only a few blocks away now. But there are many apartments in this neighbourhood that one can opt for in a non-celebrity price range.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg is another celeb-studded place in New York. Reportedly, Disney star Dylan Sprouse lives here with his girlfriend Barbara. The place gives people stunning Manhattan views from the windows. If you want to live in an ultra-trendy neighbourhood which is star-studded, then Williamsburg is an apt option for you.

