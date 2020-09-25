'Challenges Vs Courage': Video Shows Men Rowing Boat Against High Tide, Netizens Inspired

International Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik recently shared an inspirational video on his Twitter handle with an important message for the netizens. The video shows a group of men on a boat struggling and making their way through the high waves. With the video, the artist leaves an important message saying, “Learn from them how to fight”.

'Challenges vs Courages'

The 11 seconds short video clip beautifully depicts the struggle of the men who are constantly rowing the boat despite the high tides. As the video progresses, we can see an extremely high tide that almost sweeps away the boat but the men continue without giving up. Inspired netizens have taken this as a strong example of how teamwork leads to success. In the background of the video, one can hear the sound of the waves.

Learn from them how to fight. pic.twitter.com/7WZpbjZ20F — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 25, 2020

Motivated netizens took over the comment section to praise the men. Uploaded on September 25, the video has managed to gather 3.2K likes. Tweeples are also sharing the video with their own caption. One person compared the struggles of the men to the year 2020 and wrote, "A very accurate representation of #2020 and all of us".

Teamwork brings down the success at the feet. — deo. dubey (@deodubey1) September 25, 2020

Omg...They would have been good surfers... — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah (@25rubybaruah) September 25, 2020

Challenges v/s Courage. — deo. dubey (@deodubey1) September 25, 2020

True 🙂🙃 — Abhinav Raj (@Abhinav39831045) September 25, 2020

Facing these waves is a real challenge.👍👍 https://t.co/Kn1CUP18vS — CA Santwana Singh (@casantwana) September 25, 2020

We have to fight against covid-19 like that way only 👍 https://t.co/DWSwk2911C — Abinash bhattacharya (@Abinash64985140) September 25, 2020

Few days back, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video on social media while expressing his amazement over the talent flourishing in the country. The video shared by the actor on Twitter, showcased the skills of a young child who can be seen climbing up the wall backward in a fun manner. Apart from sharing the video, the actor tried to give out a positive message to his fans. While captioning the post, the Mohabbatein actor wrote that the child in the video is trying to teach all to be happy while showcasing his amazing sports skills. Further, the actor wrote that through the video, he realized that one should not have to lose faith if he does not win. Anupam wrote that life is a game and it is important for every person to keep their part playing.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@sudarsansand)

