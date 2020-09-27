McDonalds Employee Pays For Customer, Netizens Say 'world Needs More Like Her'

A McDonald’s employee is winning hearts on the Internet for her priceless gesture of kindness after she paid for a customer’s meal. The employee felt the need to offer help after the customer had a tiresome and “depressing” day and the workers eavesdropped that he called his mom to see if she wanted anything. In a post on Twitter, the customer named Joshua from the UK posted about the employee’s kind deed that brought him a smile and made his day. The boy even said that he was so inspired, that he would pay the kind deed forward.

“A girl named Enya at Tile Hill outlet of Macdonalds UK paid my meal as an act of kindness,” Joshua wrote in the caption of his post that intrigued the online audience. “Cheered me up,” he continues, mentioning that he has had a bad day. Joshua said that he placed his order at the restaurant’s drive-thru in the car line when he rang his mother up. The worker said that she was going to pay for his mom’s meal instead, as a kind act of the day. The happy customer even asked online if anyone knew the employee personally and could once again convey to her that she had made his week awesome. He informed, that the act was meaningful for him.

A girl called “Enya” who works at Tile Hill @McDonaldsUK just paid for my meal as her act of kindness for the day. Proper cheered me up after having a depressing day with the fact I’m at high risk of redundancy. I will pay this kind act forward tomorrow for sure. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8puiCUAkKy — Josh-U-R 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏽 (@Josh_U_R_Artist) September 22, 2020

Hi John, I think she deserves an extra days holiday if I’m honest. Lovely gesture from one of your members of staff. Please be sure to thank her for me and to acknowledge her act of of kindness 🍔 🥤 ❤️ — Josh-U-R 🙌🏿🙌🏻🙌🏽 (@Josh_U_R_Artist) September 22, 2020

Read: McDonald's Employee Beaten By Customer For Offering Free Water

Read: Arborist Chops A Palm Tree While Sitting On It, Netizens Call It The 'best Ride'

Netizens laud the worker's kind act

The kind employee's heartfelt gesture stunned the internet as users called the lady as hope for humanity and appreciated her priceless act. In a similar incident earlier, an employee at McDonalds named Aundrea Duncan paid for a customer for drive-thru order after the woman realized that she had left her wallet behind at work. According to Duncan's Facebook post, a worker named Jeremiah at McDonald-Hemphill did the act of kindness, saying, "It's ok ma'am I got you” after she had no wallet to pay at the outlet. "We hear so much about what's wrong with the world I had to share a little of what is right," she wrote on social media.

Yes, lovely gesture! — John Kiely (@jkiely_john) September 22, 2020

I adore this. You are a blessed business man to have such fine workers in your employ and the managers who train them. Cheers from across the pond. Austin Texas. 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 — (((seth)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🤘🌵 🖤 (@FreshGroundSeth) September 24, 2020

What a great thing to see in the current climate, it’s people like Enya that keep the faith in human nature, John I hope you do reward, what goes around, comes around... — Anthony Barratt (@AnthonyB_Duku) September 22, 2020

Superstar! Lovely gesture and thank you for recognising it! Lots of recognition for Enya coming up and proud of her and all my staff. Thanks @Josh_U_R_Artist and hope everything works out for you! 💪 — John Kiely (@jkiely_john) September 22, 2020

Well done Enya, the world needs more people like you 👏👏👏 — Tony Morton (@BI6TM) September 23, 2020

And good on you wanting to pay it forward to pass on the good deed! Love this! #keepitgoing — KagsyToo (@KagsyToo) September 23, 2020

How gorgeous is she? She will go far😍 — terri (@terri63277824) September 25, 2020

This world needs a lot more of you sweetie, keep being yourself ❤️ — TrueBluePatriot05 (@TrueBluePatrio1) September 24, 2020

Read: 'Challenges Vs Courage': Video Shows Men Rowing Boat Against High Tide, Netizens Inspired

Read: Maya Gabeira's Record Of Riding A 73.5ft Tall Wave Leaves Netizens In Splits; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.