Last Updated:

McDonalds Employee Pays For Customer, Netizens Say 'world Needs More Like Her'

“A girl named Enya at Tile Hill outlet of Macdonalds UK paid my meal as an act of kindness,” Joshua wrote in a post sharing the lady's kind act online

Written By
Zaini Majeed
McDonald

A McDonald’s employee is winning hearts on the Internet for her priceless gesture of kindness after she paid for a customer’s meal. The employee felt the need to offer help after the customer had a tiresome and “depressing” day and the workers eavesdropped that he called his mom to see if she wanted anything. In a post on Twitter, the customer named Joshua from the UK posted about the employee’s kind deed that brought him a smile and made his day. The boy even said that he was so inspired, that he would pay the kind deed forward. 

“A girl named Enya at Tile Hill outlet of Macdonalds UK paid my meal as an act of kindness,” Joshua wrote in the caption of his post that intrigued the online audience. “Cheered me up,” he continues, mentioning that he has had a bad day. Joshua said that he placed his order at the restaurant’s drive-thru in the car line when he rang his mother up. The worker said that she was going to pay for his mom’s meal instead, as a kind act of the day. The happy customer even asked online if anyone knew the employee personally and could once again convey to her that she had made his week awesome. He informed, that the act was meaningful for him. 

Read: McDonald's Employee Beaten By Customer For Offering Free Water

Read: Arborist Chops A Palm Tree While Sitting On It, Netizens Call It The 'best Ride'

Netizens laud the worker's kind act

The kind employee's heartfelt gesture stunned the internet as users called the lady as hope for humanity and appreciated her priceless act. In a similar incident earlier, an employee at McDonalds named Aundrea Duncan paid for a customer for drive-thru order after the woman realized that she had left her wallet behind at work. According to Duncan's Facebook post, a worker named Jeremiah at McDonald-Hemphill did the act of kindness, saying, "It's ok ma'am I got you” after she had no wallet to pay at the outlet. "We hear so much about what's wrong with the world I had to share a little of what is right," she wrote on social media.

Read: 'Challenges Vs Courage': Video Shows Men Rowing Boat Against High Tide, Netizens Inspired

Read: Maya Gabeira's Record Of Riding A 73.5ft Tall Wave Leaves Netizens In Splits; See Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND