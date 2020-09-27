Woman Cleans Boyfriend's Pillows That Were Left Unwashed For 10 Yrs; Netizens Are Shocked

In an unusual incident, a woman in the UK found out that her boyfriend hadn’t washed the pillows in 10 years and would sleep every night on it, and so, she decided to do the needful. In a TikTok video that is now being widely circulated on social media, the woman, who questioned her partner’s hygiene, carried his pillows in the bathroom to wash them with detergent all by herself. The footage garnered over 1.7 million views, leaving the users stunned and aghast at her boyfriend’s reluctance to let go of the “dirty” pillows.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying that she would rather “replace the boyfriend as hygiene is everything". She then carried the dirty pillows and submerges into the bath tubas she handles them without physical contact with a rod. The colour of the white pillows had turned yellowed due to the filth accumulated for over a decade. The lady throws dishwasher tablets outside and gets the Borax powder to wash them. She says that she hadn’t ever done this before, as she soaks the pillows in the tub and adds the powder and uses the rear of the mop stick to writhe it in to extract the dirt out. After some time, she gives up. “I’m going to put them in the machine,” she says in the clip.

Netizens aghast at man’s unhygienic habits

Lifting the ‘almost soaked’ pillows in the detergent, the woman dumps them in the washer. She films the cleaning process as she sets the washer timer and allows the years of dirt to wash away in the whirling. After some time, the pillows emerge as clean as ever, and brilliantly shining like the brand new. "He probably won't notice but I can sleep better knowing those nasty pillows are clean,” she retorts in the video. While some were disgusted at the man’s unhygienic habits, several others appreciated the concerned girlfriend. “10 years of sweat, dead skin, dirt, oil and bacteria,” a user wrote. “They are meant to be replaced every two years. They come with expiry dates on them,” added the second.

(Image Courtesy: TikTok Screengrabs/ for Jam press)

