Anonymous French Hacker Elliot Alderson Tweets 'Call Me Binod', Netizens In Splits

In a hilarious move on August 8, a renowned French ethical hacker Elliot Alderson tweeted #IamBinod from his official handle. His tweet triggered widespread laughter on the internet, as many overseas followers on his list were baffled as to what he meant. Meanwhile, the Indian audience at once started to connect the dots to investigate the hacker’s Indian origin. Alderson had Tweeted himself as Binod on a request made by one of the users.

Alderson further uploaded another post that read ‘Elliot Binod Alderson’. In a subsequent tweet, he shared a DM, in which, an Indian man asked for assistance with generating his Aadhar card. The “bogus” comments, the idea that sparked the #BINOD movement online read, “Hai Elliot sir”. It goes on to say, “I'm from India, My aadhar card not generated. Please reply sir. Bro help me.” Alderson shared the screenshot, saying, “this guy is sending me weird messages for 2 years”. Alderson not only notified the people that he is Binod, but he also, in fact, took an opportunity to explain in great detail about the Binod comments that he had been dealing with.

This guy is sending me weird messages for 2 years... pic.twitter.com/6iywBgZlsJ — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) August 9, 2020

Can anyone please tell me abt this Trending #binodmemes topic 🤕 i am just not aware what is this about 🙄

all i know is its floating all over my social media . — Merlin Varughese (@MerlinVarughese) August 8, 2020

So a youtuber made a video making fun of a user who just spammed their video with his name 'Binod' in the comment section.And this catapulted to become a meme and now everyone is spamming other yt vids with 'Binod'. — Leo (@debprit_mandal) August 8, 2020

oww .. so that is what it is all about 🤔

gotcha .. thanx buddy 👍😃 — Merlin Varughese (@MerlinVarughese) August 8, 2020

Binod Hacking Binod , then Binod lodges complaint with Cyber Cell which is headed by binod.

Binod caughts binod.

binod serves jail with many other binods#binod #binodtharu — Bada Martin Garrix (@Anubhav2020) August 8, 2020

You are the living proof of "Life in Toulouse is not exciting enough".

😂😂😂😂 — Eklavya (@eklavyakumar007) August 9, 2020

Paytm changed Twitter handle name to ‘Binod’

Earlier, the popular Indian e-commerce payment company Paytm changed its verified Twitter handle name to ‘Binod’. The term that has picked up as a viral meme fodder across India’s social media after a viral YouTube video related to Indian comments sections posted by the renowned group, Slayy Point, had a user named Binod Tharu who commented ‘Binod’ on the video titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD). Instantly, the user was in the spotlight. YouTubers took notice of the humour, and launched a meme fest on either the term “Binod” dedicated to the bogus comments or the person Binod for his witty remark, well, that remains unestablished.

