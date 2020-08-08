Owl Hangs Out With Man, Binod And Other Offbeat News That Took Place From August 1 To 8

Amid lockdown, a lot of bizarre yet offbeat news has been making their way to the internet. Right from the hilarious ‘Binod Meme’ to the ‘modern-day Harry Potter’, this week, from August 1, 2020, to August 8, 2020, has seen some of the most sensational news. Here is a roundup of the top viral news that took the internet by a storm this week.

Top Viral news

The Binod Trend

The bizarre Binod trend has taken the social media by a storm. The trend originated with a YouTube video when YouTuber channel Slayy Point pointed out that a person named Binod Tharu had commented on his own name in their comment section. In the video, the YouTubers made a point to slam Vinod Tarun who used his own name in the comments. After the video was uploaded on YouTube, Twitteratis took to social media and started the Binod trend. The Binod trend has become so viral that the YouTubers took to their social media account and shared that wherever they go all they can see is people saying Binod.

Everywhere I go, all I see is........ pic.twitter.com/sNIsj3MMRP — Slayy Point (@SlayyPoint) July 25, 2020

ALSO READ: 'Binod' Memes Take Internet By Storm, Check YouTuber Slayy Point's Hilarious Reaction

Mischievous Beluga Whale

On August 2, an IFS officer from Odisha shared a video of an interactive dolphin from a walk-in aquarium. In the video, shared by officer Susanta Nanda on his social media account, the animal is seen splashing water on people and then laughing about it. The Beluga Whale, who is behind the glass, soaks people as it comes to the surface. When the people are seen squealing at the sudden downpour of water, the mammal seems to laugh at the drenched people.

A Beluga whale soaking people.

Watch how it laughs at the end😊



( Free animals from cages & chains) pic.twitter.com/aUkaPvDgJ3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Video Shows 'mischievous' Beluga Whale Throwing Water & Laughing At Human; Watch

Owl hangs out with a man

A few days back, a short clip of a man hanging out with an owl has gone viral. In the video, the man is seen trying to work, while the owl hilariously interrupts the human. The owl is seen laying down on his keyboard, and also accompanying him as he works.

The owl interestingly stares at the screen and is seen sitting on the man’s lap while he works. Netizens have called the man and his owl ‘modern-day Harry Potter’. While some claim that it is the ‘cutest thing’, others claim that the man in the video is a ‘compute wizard Harry’.

ALSO READ: Owl Hangs Out With Man Working On A Laptop; Netizens Call It 'Modern-day Harry Potter'

Penguins’ day out

The Shedd aquarium from Chicago, Illinois shared an adorable video of two penguins waddling around in a gift shop. The aquarium’s social media account mentioned that the penguins named Izzy and Carmen were seen exploring the gift shop. The video quickly went viral and gathered a lot of love on the social media account. The 37-second long video clip features the penguins roaming around the gift shop while making adorable Tip Tap sounds of their feet. Netizens have commented on the video saying that the penguin videos have made them happy while others stated that the video has put a smile on their faces during the uncertain time.

Waddling in hot! 🔊🐧 Sound on for the tip-tap of penguin feet. pic.twitter.com/j24yG6tNia — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 3, 2020

ALSO READ: Penguins Izzy And Carmen Take Field Trip To Gift Shop; Video Brings Smile And Joy | Watch

The ‘iconic’ Lady Gaga as iPhone trend

A bizarre trend of Lady Gaga’s looks as iPhone has gone viral on social media. The trend was started by the account BAD1DEAA on Twitter. The trend features a few of Lady Gaga’s looks that resemble an iPhone.

The account shared threads of Lady Gaga alongside an iPhone and the netizens just couldn’t get enough of it. Some people have mentioned that the threat is ‘iconic’ while one person combined Lady Gaga’s name with an iPhone and called the thread ‘iGaga’.

lady gaga as iphones - a thread pic.twitter.com/Iel6FAZOwT — max | restriction (@BADlDEAA) August 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Hilarious Twitter Thread Shows Lady Gaga As IPhone, Netizens Say 'iconic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.