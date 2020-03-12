Snakes dance away in joy, convert golf course to a dance floor

While most dance floors these days are engaged with people twirling and dancing, this dance floor turned out to be something entirely different. A viral video of two snakes, converting the golf course to a dance platform with their fantastic dance moves is taking Twitter by storm.

Don't stop, keep it moving

The 36-second long video showing two rat snakes swaying and coiling around each other in consolidation has left Twitter bewitched. The video was shared on the social media platform by Vasudha Varma, a Twitter user and Bengaluru resident on Wednesday. Interestingly, it was reportedly revealed that the video was filmed in the corner of a golf course, in the vicinity of shrubs and trees.

A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature. @SudhaRamenIFS @ParveenKaswan @rameshpandeyifs @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/0aVyyz27XK — Vasudha Varma (@VarmaVasudha) March 11, 2020

Vasudha Varma who is the Director of Corporate Engagement at Anita B, a non-profit organisation, uploaded the video on Twitter additionally tagging four Indian Forest Services Officers in her tweet. Out of the many people who reacted to the video was IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who responding to a user's question confirmed that the snakes were rat snakes and not cobras.

Rat snakes — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 12, 2020

Non-venomous but fun-loving

Rat snakes are medium-to-large, non-venomous snakes that kill by constriction and pose no threat to humans. Even though a few people have instead pointed out the dance as a mating process being carried out between two snakes, reports in the Smithsonian Magazine suggest that snakes coiling around each other does not always refer to mating.

That's mating, you so called nature lovers. Learn to respect their privacy. — Vivek Shukla (@iamVivekCShukla) March 11, 2020

Popular snake dance

With almost 7,000 views and over 50 retweets, the video has garnered tremendous popularity and a good deal of comments. The moves of the snakes have left people charmed and wonderstruck.

Amazing 👌👌👌 — renu swami (@renuswami) March 12, 2020

Super dance — Pushparani (@Pushpar00274777) March 11, 2020

Oh boy! That's a great sighting — Chittra M (@masalaboxtravel) March 11, 2020

May be this dance is called "Nagabandham" — Deshbhakt (@Madhusraokolli) March 12, 2020

