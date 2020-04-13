Good News: Friends of couple whose wedding got cancelled hold virtual sangeet party

The coronavirus pandemic which started in December 2019 has now spiralled out to infect over 18,62,082 people worldwide. The deadly outbreak has not only led to people celebrating their birthdays and festivals in isolation but has also resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of weddings. Amidst all this, friends of an Indian couple, Gazal and Hemant, threw a virtual sangeet party after their wedding got cancelled.

The nearly two-minute-long clip which was posted on Twitter features 16 different people who dance to the tunes of a Punjabi folk song. The video concludes with a message for the couple which reads, “Happy Shaadi you guys. Here’s to you both and an endless togetherness”. The clip immediately took the internet by storm and has garnered over 62.7K views and 842 likes.

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

This is adorable. Congratulations — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) April 12, 2020

Such a sweet gesture! ❤️ — ada (@seriousaurat) April 12, 2020

Such a lovely gesture...Blessed to have such friends — Faria Ahmad (@Faaaari) April 12, 2020

Live stream wedding

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, Mohammad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri got married on April 10, however, their wedding ceremony was only attended by close family members. However, another multitude of guests joined the possession and watched the wedding via live stream.

The couple, who had reportedly been planning their marriage since last October, got married in a traditional Islamic ceremony in Tangerang. Bride Bahri, who is 24 years old, said that in a normal ceremony they expected their relatives and friends to join them, however, in the present condition, they were relying on technology.

