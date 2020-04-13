Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged almost a year ago and since then fans have been waiting for the couple to exchange vows and get married. However, it looks like fans will have to wait a few more months to hear the happy news. Becky Lynch recently talked to Extra.ie where she revealed that she and Seth Rollins have decided to push their wedding date. Becky Lynch said that due to the coronavirus outbreak, she, Seth Rollins and their families are quarantined at home, which is why they decided to push back the date.

Becky Lynch said she and Seth Rollins are going to be together for the rest of their lives, so it doesn’t matter when they get married. She ended her statement saying, at the end of the day she and Seth Rollins would like their friends and family to be present at their wedding. However, because of coronavirus, no one can leave their home. When TMZ asked Becky Lynch when is she thinking of getting married to Seth Rollins, Lynch looked in the camera and asked the world to ‘stay tuned’. She added that she is not going to give away all the information at once.

“Yeah, that’s (marriage) going to get pushed back. Look, at the end of the day, I’m going to be with him (Seth Rollins) forever. So it doesn’t matter when we get married, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there,” said Becky Lynch.

What Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are doing while quarantining at home

Recently, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch talked to Hollywood Life where they revealed how they are spending time while quarantining at home. The couple revealed that they don’t know how long WWE will keep shows at the WWE Performance Center so, they are taking advantage of the situation and watching movies that they were not able to watch before. Seth Rollins added that they sometimes cook dinner for each other and have long conversations.

