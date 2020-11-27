'Worried': Teen Heartbroken After Stranger Finds Missing Puppy But Won’t Give It Back

A British teen has been left devastated after a stranger found her missing puppy, but allegedly refused to give it back. The heartbreaking incident happened in Manchester where 17-year-old Melissa Baylis claimed that she got a Facebook message from a woman who refused to return her nine-week-old puppy, who had ventured out, Metro reported. In addition to that, she also called Baylis “irresponsible” for letting her dog go before deleting her account.

Nelly, the nine-week old puppy went missing last week. While earlier the family thought, Nelly might have escaped through a fence, later they suspected her to be stolen. However, after trying everything to get her back, the family made an appeal on Facebook to which, they surprisingly got a reply.

'Irresponsible owners'

“I believe you have lost your puppy. On 21.11.20 approximately 1 pm your puppy was found roaming around Ashton-under-Lyne. ‘The puppy was found safe and due to irresponsible owners, it has left me no choice to find it a safe, caring home. Please count yourself lucky you have not been reported to the RSPCA,” the message read as reported by Manchester Evening News. Along with the message, the stranger also sent some pictures of the puppy before deleting her account.

In the aftermath, a heartbroken Baylis reported the entire incident to the police. But the cops refused to file a report as there was no evidence of Nelly being stolen or abducted. Currently, an investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made as of yet, Metro reported citing Manchester police spokesperson.

