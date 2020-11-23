Man Rescues Puppy Dragged Into A Pond By An Alligator, doesn't Drop His Cigar; WATCH

In a thrilling video that has left netizens stunned, a man can be seen saving the life of a pup who had been attacked and dragged underwater by a small alligator. Being termed as a ‘true legend’, the man who is from Florida has surprised the netizens with his seemingly matter-of-fact rescue. In the video, the man can also be seen holding a cigar in his mouth and he manages to do all of this without dropping it. The caption of the video says, “saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend”.

Man saves puppy from alligator

The 17 second video shows a man wearing a white cut-sleeves tshirt and a cap diving into a water body. As the video progresses, we see him emerge out of water, holding a puppy in his hand, which has been gripped by an alligator. The man struggles to get the puppy out of the alligator’s mouth. All of this is done while he has a cigar in his mouth. Eventually, the man pries the puppy out of the alligator's mouth and it scarpers away.

saved the puppy from getting eaten by an alligator and never dropped his cigar, a true legend pic.twitter.com/ryRSfZqOsy — juan vidal (@itsjuanlove) November 22, 2020

Uploaded on November 22, the video has managed to gather 10 million views with 294.1K likes. One netizen asked a key question, writing, "I thought OMG, I'm glad he saved the dog but HOW DO YOU LIVE WHERE ALLIGATORS CAN EAT YOUR DOG?!". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions.

jesus christ. i would have just uh, gotten a new dog. — Studs Urkel ☭ (@conzmoleman) November 22, 2020

Can a #cigar company please supply this man with the best cigars in the world for the rest of his life? 🐾❤️👏 https://t.co/SIVDsFeqCo — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 23, 2020

I bet he knew a little girl that was worried about that puppy.



I also bet he laughs at your mask. https://t.co/5jughUHXYS — Steal this Meme (@HoldConnecticut) November 23, 2020

This is what a man looks like. https://t.co/lrF46vyjYj — Peter Queally (@peterqueally) November 22, 2020

This gentleman takes my HONEY BADGER of the year award. https://t.co/UkA4nCzxqy — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 22, 2020

