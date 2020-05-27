Frog Plays Mobile Game Like A Pro, Unexpected End Frightens Internet

While the mobile game ‘Ant Smasher’ is already popular among humans, a video of a frog, who also likes to play the game with its tongue, has taken the Internet by storm. Taking to Twitter, IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on May 27 shared the clip of the animal playing the game.

In the video, one can see the frog smashing the bugs and ants on the screen with its tongue. However, it is the ending of the 18-second-clip which left netizens frightened as well as in splits. Nanda shared the video with a caption that read, “Animals are not dumb” as the unexpected twist at the end proves that one should ‘not mess with an animal’.

One can fool some people all the time,

But not the frog all the time😂



Just watch at the end how the frog chops off the thumb...

Animals are not dumb🙏 pic.twitter.com/wrcmpAjpFe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 27, 2020

Video leaves netizens frightened

As the frog bites the thumb of its human parent, the video has garnered all sorts of comments. With over 21,000 views, the clip also received hundreds of likes. While several internet users were frightened to see the ending, others joked that one should be like the frog. One Twitter user even asked if the frog bit the finger intentionally. Another user said that we need more frogs like him amid locust attack.

Omg frightening 🥺 — Neha Biswal (@NehaBiswal4) May 27, 2020

be like the frog 🐸 — Ashish (@aashish_077) May 27, 2020

Never ever mess with an animal 🙊😂 — Sakshi Gupta (@i_m_sakshigupta) May 27, 2020

We need more such frogs to outlash Desert locust swarms🦗🦗🦗 🤺🤺🤺 — S SUBIN SHAH (@iammightyshah) May 27, 2020

I had seen a similar video before. But the frog biting the finger is a surprise. I don’t think the frog bit him intentionally. Or did he? — Debiprasad Sahoo (@debiprasadss) May 27, 2020

