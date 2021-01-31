From Bridgerton, Godzilla Vs. Kong To Bernie Sanders - Here Are This Week's Top Memes!

As we now are ending January, there have been some interesting developments around the world taking place. From witnessing a speedy arrival of COVID-19 vaccine to the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States, there has been fresh air in the news. Keeping you updated, here are some of the best memes of the week compiled from trending topics on Twitter, guaranteed to keep you scrolling! Have a look!

Bridgerton Memes

Bridgerton on Netflix has inspired thousands of Bridgerton memes since its streaming debut. The meme makers took screenshots of many sequences, and one sequence involving a spoon in particular, from the 8-episode-long first season and got creative with their meaning. Some of the Bridgerton memes can be found below.

This was the best one for me 😂😂 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/DOdWv8sVNy — Obi Wan Jenobi (@jensinetea) January 23, 2021

Anthony when he saw the Duke and Daphne at the garden #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/poPQWnzAc3 — duchess 🐝 (@duchessrome) January 29, 2021

Bernie Sander's Mittens memes

Sure, some people might be sick of seeing masked Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a chair, arms crossed, in statement mittens, looking like he has somewhere else to be at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. Since the iconic photo by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski has spread like wildfire, and Bernie Sanders has “travelled” to more places in the past. Here are some trending Bernie Sanders mittens memes!

Since we're all sharing our favorite #BernieMittens memes, here are a few of my favorite lil Berns. 😄😉 pic.twitter.com/oIRztOV92w — Rosanne Vernetta (@rosanne_guy) January 25, 2021

I g-love these #berniesandersmemes ... One might say I’m... s-mitten! ;) So I made a few of my own... Enjoy! #berniesanders #berniemittens pic.twitter.com/8KqUBRDqx9 — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) January 23, 2021

Ok so this is my new favorite! #BernieMittens pic.twitter.com/tymeFTQ6xO — Jeanine Calkin (@jeaninecalkin) January 23, 2021

Me waiting for my mom to finish her saree shopping be like pic.twitter.com/0AmLwbCuPG — HeMan (@royhly_) January 24, 2021

Connor McGregor memes

On Saturday night, the former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier took his revenge on Conor McGregor by defeating him in a rematch at the main event of UFC 257 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The 32-year-old attacked McGregor with various right and lefts before a perfect punch landed on McGregor’s head, taking the former UFC double champion to the ground. Following Connor's loss, some memes went wild on Twitter!

In 2014, Conor McGregor became the first man to ever knock out Dustin Poirier.



Seven years later, Dustin Poirier became the first man to ever knock out Conor McGregor.



Balance. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/ZO3YqGW9vV — Omer Alvi 2.0 (@OmerAlviii) January 24, 2021

Conor Mcgregor got the Nate Robinson treatment tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/SneCCCrDlz — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 24, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong memes

The much-awaited trailer of Godzilla vs Kong is finally out and netizens can’t keep calm. The 2.24-minute official trailer, which shows a glimpse of the intense battle between the two fearsome monsters has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many taking sides and coming up with their own conclusion of the fight. While the Adam Wingard directorial seems to have a predictable storyline, the trailer surely has left netizens excited, with a slurry of memes depicting the showdown between the iconic cinematic monsters.

In the end Coronavirus will win — rohan chowdhury (@rohanchowdhury) January 24, 2021

Me looking like at the end of the trailer pic.twitter.com/AbqS2PjkEO — Ultrabunga22 (@ultrabunga22) January 24, 2021

Pakistani pilot claims he saw "UFO" memes

Netizens took to social media to speculate after a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) claimed to have spotted an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) during a domestic flight on January 23. According to Geo News, the pilot spotted the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, while operating a regular flight to Lahore from Karachi. The pilot captured the UFO on his phone and the video of it is now making rounds on the internet.

Pakistani Pilot before taking off👇 pic.twitter.com/uXGBLZBkad — Chandigarh Guy (@AshivamSingh99) January 27, 2021

Republic Day 2021 memes

On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution came into effect which declared India a republic. To commemorate this important date, every year January 26 is celebrated as the Republic Day. Numerous tweets also led the hashtags #RepublicDay and #RepublicDay2021 to trend on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the tweets for you to enjoy:

Teacher -: Sabhi bachhe ek-ek "Laddu" lekr ghar jayenge



*Me, Trying to take "Laddu" for the 3rd time

#HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/FG6FfPnUu1 — Rare_Legend ° (@memer_hu__bc) January 26, 2021

