Good News: From Chocolate Rain In Swiss Town To Reality Of 'zoom' Meets, Read More Stories

World Photography Day: Netizens Share Breathtaking Images To Express Love For Camera

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19, in order to celebrate the art of photography and how people perceive it. With the vivid use of social media, people around the world put forth their best pictures which vary from simple landscapes to conceptual portraits. If you browse through different social media platforms, you will come across artistic and stunning pieces that will help you view the world from a different perspective. On World Photography Day 2020, social media platforms have been flooded with photographs of various kinds. Take a look at a few images on Twitter that are being liked by the people.

Harsh Goenka Shares 'reality' Of Zoom Meetings, Netizens Share Hilarious Experiences

Indian billionaire and business tycoon Harsh Goenka on August 19, shared a hilarious post about the ‘reality of zoom calls'. The usage of video conferencing application like Google Meet, Zoom has boomed amid work from home and lockdown. However, much like Goenka’s post, the calls are often more about other things than the actual topic of discussion. Posting a pie chart on Twitter, Goenka wrote that this is what actually happens in zoom meetings. The pie chart hilariously showed that while the actual meeting content makes only two per cent of the content, things like checking oneself's neck or other's houses make up a majority of it. It also showed that the maximum part of the meeting is consumed by the relief of seeing other humans beings regretting not taking a shower.The funny-but-true graph have garnered a lot of attention. While over 100 people have commented upon it, 804 people have liked it. Meanwhile, many netizens also explained what other aspects were missed.

What actually happens in Zoom meetings: pic.twitter.com/5B1UFKPGxc — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 18, 2020

Toddler Sleeps With Dog In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'warm And Safe' | Watch

On Wednesday, August 19, a video of a toddler getting out of bed to sleep with the pet dog on the floor started trending on the internet. In the forty-seven second long video, the toddler is seen getting down from his bed along with the blanket. As the video progressed further, the toddler is seen making attempts to get comfortable beside the pet dog. As the video ended, the toddler is seen lying down beside the dog. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Kid gets out of bed to sleep with his dog pic.twitter.com/EQFCowwQxv — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 19, 2020

Chocolate Dust Rains Down On Swiss Town, Netizens Say 'this Is Dream'

It has been “raining chocolate” in Switzerland, quite literally. On August 18, the residents in a small Switzerland town were startled to witness a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Hollywood flick scene after they found the city covered in fine cocoa powder and choco-chips instead of snow. Reason being, ventilation malfunction at the Olten factory of Lindt Chocolate manufacturing. As per local media reports, the chocolate company Lindt & Sprüngli notified that a default in the ventilation for a line of roasted cocoa chocolate led to cocoa powder pouring across the area due to heavy winds.On Twitter, the account for Olten town located between Zurich and Basel shared the photos of the roads laded with brown chocolate dust particles.

Leopardess Gives Birth To Four Cubs In Nashik, Netizens Praise 'nature's Gift'

On August 18, a leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in the Igatpuri area of Nashik, Maharashtra. The video of cute cubs has gone viral on social media and it is creating a buzz on Twitter. Sharing the video on their official Twitter account news agency ANI wrote, "A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in the Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe."Till now video has got more than 133,000 views and around 15,000 likes. Video is shared like fire in the forest by social media users. The video shows four little cubs roaming inside the hut and their mother standing at the corner and keeping eye on the newborn cubs.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe." (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/AMA5xXLNHJ — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

