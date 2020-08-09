Good News: From IAF's Skydiving Team ‘Akashganga' To New Zealand PM Visiting A Temple

With the onslaught of cases and the deaths amid the global pandemic, the updates might sometimes prove to be overwhelming and distressing for our emotional wellbeing. So, here's the day's wrap of all the positive stories from today that may lighten up the mood and spread positivity.

Indian Air Force shares amazing video of 'Akashganga' skydiving team; Watch

On August 9, the Indian Air Force shared the video of its skydiving team called ‘Akashganga’. The breathtaking video is doing rounds on social media. The video consists of some brilliant shots, highlighting the intricate details. Uploaded on the official handle of the Indian Air Force, the duration of the video is 2 minutes and 16 seconds. The video begins with the logo of the team and further takes us to a runway shot. There are also some extreme zoom shots to highlight details of the same. Towards the end of the video, the phrase ‘Jai hind’ appears on the screen and it fades away to the logo of the Indian Air Force team, which says ‘Touch the sky with glory’. The video has been captioned as, “Meet the 'skyline', the finest skydiving team of the Indian Air Force that chases the clouds and competes with birds”.

They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver!



Meet the Indian Air Force's awesome 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds. #IndianAirForce#skydiving #adventure pic.twitter.com/HlERpmpwWF — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 9, 2020

Adorable images of a dog named Macy win hearts on the Internet; See post

A recent twitter post has caught the attention of netizens all across social media. Uploaded on Twitter by the handle name WeRateDogs, the post includes three pictures of the dog named Macy. The heartwarming pictures of Macy have left the netizens in complete awe. The first picture shows the dog chewing the corner of a piece of furniture. She is seen looking into the camera with her blue eyes. The second picture shows Macy with an open mouth and no teeth. She has the furniture piece in her mouth. Last picture gives the view of her eyes. The images have been captioned as “This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it”.

This is Macy. She’s teething and was wondering if, once she’s done with the table, she could nibble you for a bit. 12/10 would allow it pic.twitter.com/dU4PbvY7RO — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 4, 2020

Pune Police share witty COVID-19 advisory using Starbucks reference, netizens amused

In a witty and yet informative post, the Pune Police urged the general public not to “mix up” the masks as it could prove to be dangerous and spread the COVID-19 infection. With a hilarious tweak to the serious coronavirus advisory, the cops used the Starbucks coffee takeaway cups reference for the masks with incorrect spellings, indicating, that it’s three different people who are not supposed to mix up. The post was shared from the official handle of Pune Police on Instagram as well as Twitter and was lauded for its sense of humour.

Man posts picture of library saying he lives there, netizens say 'adopt me'

A bibliophile’s post about “residing” in a library with several piles of iconic books has created a stir on the internet. Shared on Twitter by the user named Shoumik, the post was captioned as those who hadn’t known until now, he, in fact, lived in a library. Instantly, the book hoarders swarmed the man’s post with checking out his collecting and expressing astonishment. Many were truly impressed by the fact that the man had a voracious appetite for reading, so much so, that he had literally modified his home space into a blissful reading nook.

For those who didn't know......I live in a library pic.twitter.com/FNtkFYOI5v — shoumik (@shoumik__) August 7, 2020

New Zealand PM pays a visit to temple in Auckland, netizens applaud her 'quality leadership'

As New Zealand’s inclusive leader Jacinda Ardern paid a visit to Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national polls scheduled in September, the internet was rendered stunned at the iconic PM’s respect for other cultures and fellow human beings. In a Tweet shared by an Indian diplomat, Muktesh Pardeshi, Ardern can be seen attending an event at the temple on August 6 adhering to the Indian traditions and participating in the temple rituals. She was also seen relishing simple Indian vegetarian meal, Puri, Chhole, and Daal.

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020

