Austrian Woman Falls Off 650 Ft Cliff Moments After Proposal, 'miraculously' Survives

A man's unusual proposal on the edge of a mountain cliff in Austria turned into a dangerous eventuality as his girlfriend slipped off the peak shortly after accepting the proposal. According to Daily Mail, the woman toppled from nearly 650-foot cliff immediately after she said “yes” to her boyfriend. The 27-year-old had wanted to surprise the woman and make the proposal special as he took her atop Alps peaks, Carinthia in the southern Austrian region. However, in a shocking incident, the 32-year-old woman ended up falling from the Falkert mountain. The woman, however, survived as she miraculously landed on the thick blanket of snow, after her boyfriend failed to hold her and pull her back up.

According to Austrian broadcasters, the woman’s boyfriend, who attempted to hold her as she slipped, also lost footing in the process and fell from a 50 feet height. He managed to hold the cliff edge and dangled for life for several hours. The emergency rescue team was called in to save the woman after a passerby spotted the woman lying motionless in the snow. Her boyfriend was rescued by a helicopter from the cliff he had been hanging by the officers in a rescue effort. The Austrian police informed the sources of the UK’s Daily Mail that the couple was “extremely lucky” to have survived such a dangerous fall. Had it not been for snow, things would have turned out very differently, an officer reportedly said. The man sustained some injuries, including a vertebrate fracture, the woman is reportedly doing well.

'Aspiring groom's' proposal fail

In a similar incident earlier, a memorable wedding proposal of a man dangling on the edge of a boat in the middle of the lake had gone horribly wrong as the boat went out of control throwing the couple into the lake. In a footage that emerged online, the man efficiently managed to trail on the metal fitted stern after halting his paramour’s boat in the lake to delivers a 'once in a lifetime' proposal. However, as fate would have had it, the woman excitedly accepts the offers but in an attempt to embrace the man who was dangling on the boat rear, she toppled backward kicking her boyfriend’s face and sending him flying off in the air.

(image credit: Alpin-1/facebook)

