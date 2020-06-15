Good News: From Indian 'Jugaad' To Cat And Dog's Unique Bond, Read 5 Cheerful Stories

This year, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the globe have only escalated with each month. From the COVID-19 pandemic originating in China and spreading to most of the world, to Black Lives Matter protests which started in the US and triggered worldwide demonstrations demanding justice against racial discrimination. With so much going on, people have expressed how the struggles with mental health have magnified.

Even Google had recently revealed that there has been a surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could cheer up the mood of people, some of whom still confined to their homes. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “blissful” stories that are unique as well as inspiring. From Indian Jugaad at liquor shop to sloth's adorable reaction after being rescued, these are five best from today.

Cat and dog's unique friendship

While the friendship between two ‘rival’ species of animals might be unlikely, the bond between a dog and cat is now winning hearts on the internet. A clip which shows Australian shepherd Kyle and an American Curl Kitten cuddling and cherishing their relationship is now doing rounds of the internet. The one-minute-long clip which was posted on Twitter by a user called ‘n_dogbike’ shows the fully grown doggo and teeny kitten cuddling and enjoying each other's company.

Liquor shop's contactless pickup method

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, as people across the world are being advised to maintain social distancing, a unique ‘Jugaad’ at an Indian liquor shop is winning the internet. Shared by Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra, the one-minute-long video shows the entire money transaction that takes plays between the customer and the seller through a green plastic bottle that is sent back and forth via cardboard pipe. Moreover, the clip shows how the person in the video collects the beer bottles after receiving the change. Calling it “clever but crude”, Mahindra notes the opportunity for a contactless design for stores. The short clip has already garnered over 201k views and the internet users are amused by the “innovation”.

This clip’s been circulating for a bit. Clever,but crude,so it points to an opportunity for aesthetic ‘contactless’ storefront design. The future is Bluetooth-enabled shelf-browsing+chute-enabled cash exchange & delivery to your waiting hands/car. @PininfarinaSpA @tech_mahindra pic.twitter.com/gGF2jUYs7l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2020

Sloth smiles, waves at the rescuer

A heart-warming video of a man rescuing a sloth from the roadside who later smiles with gratitude at him has caught the attention of the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page called ‘Welcome to Nature’, the 55-second footage viewed over 85.6k times, shows a man named Jose Aldenizio aged 50 who stopped traffic in Angra dos Reis in Brazil in order to safely keep the sloth on the tree during the rush hour traffic.

Kid with cerebellar atrophy takes first 'independent steps'

A heart-warming video of a young child went viral on the internet, where the boy with cerebellar atrophy can be seen walking on his own without any external help. The video of the uplifting moment was shared on Twitter by Mandy Hanson, who is apparently the mother of the five-year-old. The boy named Camden in the video can be seen walking slowly towards a sofa, moving one step at a time. According to Mandy, this was the first time when Camden took 'independent steps'.

Since we all could use a little happiness in our lives these days❤️ My youngest son (age 5) has progressive cerebellar atrophy and is physically handicapped. He also has 10 therapies a week. Today, he finally took independent steps!! #MyHero #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/HZhU2yt6sH — Mandy Hanson (@MandyAUtiger19) June 13, 2020

Man worships 'Corona Devi'

Amid the unprecedented times of coronavirus outbreak, people are resorting to advised precautionary measures to prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19. However, a man in Kerala has started worshipping the novel coronavirus for the wellbeing of not only the frontline warriors but also the scientists who are tirelessly working to obtain the vaccine. In Anilan’s house at Kadakkal, the puja room has a unique addition among other Indian deities that is a thermocol replica of SARS-CoV-2.

I am worshipping the coronavirus as a goddess and doing daily pujas for the safety and well being of health professionals, police personnel and scientists, who are toiling to discover a vaccine, fire force and media personnel and others engaged in the battle against the virus, Anilan said.

