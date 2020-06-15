Sloth Smiles And Waves At Man Who Rescued It From Road, Netizens Laud The Gesture

A heart-warming video of a man rescuing a sloth from the roadside who later smiles with gratitude at him has caught the attention of the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page called ‘Welcome to Nature’, the 55-second footage viewed over 85.6k times, shows a man named Jose Aldenizio aged 50 who stopped traffic in Angra dos Reis in Brazil in order to safely keep the sloth on the tree during the rush hour traffic.

Liked over 7.7k times, the footage has left the internet stunned as they couldn’t laud the man’s “kind deed”

enough. Carrying the sloth in his arms from the road, the man runs across the street at a very quick speed to protect the animal from being hit by a speeding car or motor. The man then places the sloth on a nearby tree in his habitat from where the creature presumably lost his way initially. Not just that, the man can be seen waiting for a brief moment as he ensures that the sloth actually clung to the branch before letting go. Once the animal secures the branch, his familiar territory, Denizio waves at the animal as he leaves. At this segment of the clip, the sloth remarkably returns the gesture as it turns its head and appears to wave back, slowly lifting his arm out towards his saviour with a broad smile on face for the rescuer.

Read: Elephant Playfully stealing A Wildlife Photographer's Hat Gets Netizens Divided; Watch

Read: Video Of Kid With Cerebellar Atrophy Taking First 'independent Steps' Inspires Netizens

Netizens laud man's gesture

“I love this video. That guy is so awesome and that sloth is so adorable. This always makes me smile,” wrote a user. “This is so great. I LOVE seeing people like this.,” wrote another. “Awh that's cute it looks like the sloth says "Thanks,” wrote the third, while making heart emoticons.

Sloth is thinking, "Who was that incredibly speedy man?!

" — Social Distance Yourself Rocklin (@knit1_purl2) June 15, 2020

It must be superman! — Persephone & Ozzie (@Seph_and_Ozzie) June 15, 2020

that lingering look...as if it recognises what had been done — Alan O'Neill (@AlanONeill10) June 15, 2020

I do this with snakes and tortoises all the time down here. Even one pissy little gator. Didn't pick him up though he was definitely in a bad mood pic.twitter.com/rgUmSOFlxF — Thomas Arezzo (@ThomasArezzo) June 15, 2020

I did the same thing with a turtle a few years ago, good things happened for days...it was karma — Jim F (@JimF62019996) June 15, 2020

The sloth now knows what feeling the wind in it's fur while "running" feels like — KC TacoBowl Covfefe👠🇺🇸 (@1Kimsey) June 15, 2020

He’s totally thankful. How sweet! — Rasha Elass (@RashaElass) June 15, 2020

good man! — Alan O'Neill (@AlanONeill10) June 15, 2020

Read: Karan Patel Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Slams Netizens For Giving 'false Hopes'

Read: Photo Of Grey Human Foot Leaves Netizens Baffled, Can You Guess?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.