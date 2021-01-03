Twitter Launches Hilarious Meme Fest About 'Indian Vs American' Behavioural Differences

A new meme fest about the difference in reactions between the Indian and the American youth has taken Twitter by storm. The trend highlights various scenarios that govern and influence the behavioural pattern of adolescents from the two nations who are raised in very different environmental and cultural spaces and are brought up with a separate set of social values. The comical posts present a stark cultural difference between the youth of two nationalities when confronted with similar kinds of scenarios.

The tweets, primarily launched out of the accounts of the Indian users, have sparked hilarity as they depicted a situation and a response to it by the Indians and a corresponding response by an American, represented by each country’s flags. The text-based memes have now become a hit among the netizens as they share hilarious Indian responses that are almost relatable by everyone. The Desi Twitter shared several stills from the Bollywood flick to make the memes more expressive with a humorous twist. The textual memes depict the behavioural development of youth basis the country of origin, as many other Asians also jumped the wagon to draw comparisons about the responses when met with similar situations. The deviances, as portrayed in the memes, were extremely relatable to Indian youth as tons of reactions followed on the posts, mostly laughter emoticons.

🇺🇲: *CALLING* TRING-TRING



🇮🇳: *CALLING* namaskar, hamara desh aur poora vishv aaj covid-19 ki chunauti ka samna kar raha hai...*presses #1* TRING-TRING — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: Dad, can I go for roadtrip this birthday



🇮🇳: Papa vo industrial par lekr jaa rhe h college wale to me jau? — Sahil Patni (@SahilPatni_) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲 : I'll be there in an hour.



🇮🇳 : Bas bhai 5 min. me pohonch jaunga — vedant khare (@vedantkhare2) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸 : No

🇮🇳 : Dekhte hai — Tanish Sharma (@callmeetan) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 : Hey, Long time no see



🇮🇳 : Aur bade log! — Yashika (@jollyy_girl) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲: What a beautiful place

🇮🇳: Lag hee nahi raha India mei hain — Soumya A (@soumyaagarwaal) January 1, 2021

Guys to girls who watch football:



🇺🇸: Oh you watch football, that’s great!

🇮🇳: Chal bata offside rule kya hota hai — notsovirall (@notsovirall) January 1, 2021

🇺🇸: Shaun/Shawn/Seán



🇮🇳: Agarwal/ Agrawal/ Aggarwal — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸 : I have fixed it, it was just some dust.



🇮🇳 : Iska to motherboard change karna hoga. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸Wow! You are going to have a baby. Congratulations! Enjoy your pregnancy! 🇮🇳What! You are pregnant! Tum maternity leave pe jaaogi toh tumhaara kaam humain karna padega 😤 — Kiran Arora (@DrKiranArora) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: You really have a nice dog !



🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/nQTZlFnNyB — 🤫 (@nahii_batauga) January 3, 2021

🇱🇷 : There is a power faliure. Let me call the electricity department



🇮🇳 : Baju wale ka bhi power nahi hai, no problem. — Salman (@sals28) January 2, 2021

After haircut

🇬🇧: you are looking so handsome

🇮🇳: ab jaake insaan lag Raha hai — ₹ahul (@im_rebel45) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸 : How much are the capsicums?



🇮🇳 : Kaisa diya Shimla? — Harshit Rawat (@HarshitRawat93) January 2, 2021

Another familiar trend to Indian households

The new trend drops just days after the Indian Twitter launched a new meme trend posing a popular family question 'Why are you dressed like that’, which the Indian users found specific to their own relatives and family members. The meme featured hilarious relatable question thrown in the way of every Indian teenager before they stepped out of homes for a get-together, or had probably made it to a family dinner table, with guests gawking at their 'awkward' outfit. 'why are you dressed like that,’ trend struck familiar to the Indian households, as the youth were amused by the memes depicting their own case scenario whenever their attires mismatched the occasion and a family member was close by.

