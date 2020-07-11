Toddler Fakes Injury After Being 'hit' By Swing, Netizens Praise His 'Oscar Winning' Act

In an adorable video that was recently uploaded on Twitter, a toddler can be seen faking an injury while playing at swings. In the viral video, the toddler pretends to be hit by the swing and then proceeds to fall down and roll on the floor trying to fake an injury. The video has left netizens laughing at toddler's tactics with hundreds of hilarious comments appreciating the cheeky antics.

The toddler be 'fakiiiiig'

The video was uploaded on Twitter on July 8 by the toddler’s mother who could clearly see that her son was faking an injury. Take a look at the video below.

My son be fakiiiiing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pz7kbCyAjE — M. Dot (@jordeeenie) July 8, 2020

The cute video has already been viewed more than 3 million times and has over 138 thousand likes. The internet responded with hilarious parallels in the comments section as well as with memes. Take a look at some of their comments below.

Neymar has 24 hrs to respond with a better one. pic.twitter.com/KoAbwQOAH1 — bad-skittle ☭Ⓥ (@leninm1984) July 8, 2020

Some users commented that Jordan should get acting lessons as he definitely has a bright future ahead of him while another user claimed he deserves an Oscar already!

Read: Elephant Takes Its Afternoon Nap In Middle Of The Road; Check Out The 'adorable' Video

Read: Adorable Video Of 'wonderfully Innocent' Orangutan Pranking Brother Wins The Internet

Give that baby his Oscar NOW — what are we doing!?!?! (@1d9s1t3) July 8, 2020

He has a great future as an international soccer player! — D'ussè & Cabana (@Kitfokilla) July 8, 2020

Read: Good News: Doctor’s Day Videos To Adorable Sleeping Hippo, Read 5 Uplifting Stories Here

Read: ‘Adorable': Dogs Trying To ‘hide’ Behind Curtains Leaves Netizens In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.