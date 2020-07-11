Man Comes To Seagull's Rescue As It Falls Out Of Its Nest, Watch Heartwarming Video

A video of a man helping out a young seagull that fell out of its nest is going viral on social media. Shared on Reddit on July 5, the short clip features a grey feathered seagull, who can be seen drinking water from a small container. The caption of the post read, “Helped a young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving water on my lunch break”.

The 17-second-clip shows a man holding a small plastic container filled with water. The baby seagull can be seen pecking its beak into the container and gulping water in the most adorable manner. The seagull can also be seen looking up again and again for ‘reassurance’. The heartwarming interaction between the man and the bird goes on until the very end of the video.

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the clip has received over 1,20 Upvotes. Shared by subreddit ‘human being bros’, the clip has surely left netizens awe. While one internet user wrote, “Thank you, human. I will now always protect you,” another added, “I like how the bird keeps looking up for reassurance. So you are helping me …right?”. One user was all shocked to see the young seagull, while another shared their own experience of seagull care.

