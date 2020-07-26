Good News: From Mini Monkeys To Mini Rail, Here's Everything That Will Lift Your Spirit

With the month of July coming to an end, life is somewhere coming back to track. In contrast, there are several nations that are still battling a surging COVID-19 death toll every day. There are people who are struggling to make ends meet and others who are just trying to uplift their spirit amid one of the worst pandemics in history.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”, according to Google. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “heartening” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From humans showing kindness towards other species to a man fulfilling his dream of 10 years, here are the top 10 stories that would warm your heart.

Polite deer interrupts harpist

A video of a harp artist is doing rounds of the internet, not because of her melodious music but because of the presence of a deer in the frame. The short video, which has now reminded users of the Disney movie ‘Bambi’ was shared by a Canadian harpist named Naomi SV. First shared on Reddit, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

In the video, SV could be seen playing a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Sound of silence as a deer emerges in the frame, As the video progresses, the animal is seen stealthily coming close to the harpist. However, a few seconds later, the deer spooking up and immediately ran away. The clip ends by showing SV, startled by the event.

Kid reunites with lost toy

In a heartwarming story of reunion, a kid who lost his toy got it back after airport authorities started an online move. The incident took place at Cincinnati airport, Ohio when Jaydence Ronco lost his stuffed Dalmatian while boarding a plane. However, it was later found by the airport authorities who made a series of posts on social media to get it back to its owner.

Read: Deer 'politely' Interrupts Canadian Harpist's Performance; Watch Video

Read: US: Kid Reunites With Lost Toy At Airport After Authorities Started Online Move

Baby monkey eats from palms of man

An adorable clip of a baby monkey eating from the palm of a man has left the internet awestruck. The 11-second video which depicts the affectionate relationship between the baby animal and the man is now doing rounds of the internet. Posted earlier in the day, the brief video shows a baby monkey engrossed in eating an apple from the hand of a man. As the video progresses, the teeny being could be seen taking several bites into the apple without any fear. In the caption, Nanda remarked that it is better to be kind than being right.

It is better to be Kind than being rightðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/D3uEZRPSy7 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 26, 2020

Koala drinks from water bottle

A video of a ‘genuinely caring human being’ helping a thirsty koala drink water from a plastic bottle has left netizens in awe. Shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows a man holding the water bottle, while the thirsty koala is seen gulping in the most adorable manner.

The heartwarming video even captured the moment when the koala help the bottle while the man fed it water. In the footage, the thirsty koala can be seen grabbing hold of the bottle as the man tips the water into his mouth. The short clip has delighted social media users.

To the world he may be one person...

But to this koala, he was the worldðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/dROPMUtReL — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 26, 2020

Railway enthusiast builds own Mini-railway

Russian enthusiast Pavel Chilin made his ‘dream come true’ by building his own 350-metre railway twisting through the grounds of his steads at least 50 kilometres outside St Petersburg. The 62-year-old invested over ten years to build the mini-railway in Ulyanovka village that has various branches, dead ends, circuit loops, and even three bridges for his steam train to pass from.

The design of the locomotive denotes the classic from the early 20th century. Chilin built the railway along with several other enthusiasts and admirers of the railway. While some of his friends arranged metal parts, others assembled different materials.

All image credits: AP

Read: Video Of 'adorable' Baby Monkey Eating From Hand Of A Man Wins Internet

Read: Video Of Thirsty Koala Drinking Water From Bottle Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.