Good News: From Friends Splitting Lottery Prize To Creative COVID Rap, 5 Cheerful Stories

As challenging as 2020 has been for millions across the globe, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From coronavirus outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind during these days. To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”, according to Google. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “heartening” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From locating missing red panda to musician playing the drums while paragliding, these are five best from today.

Turkish musician plays the drums while paragliding

The video showing a Turkish musician, Ahmet Celik paragliding while also playing the drums has gone viral. The video is being recorded by the instructor who has accompanied him. Ahmet posted this video on his Instagram page, captioned as, ‘600 metres high drum show’. According to reports, this incident took place in Tekirdag province of Turkey.

Read: Video: Turkish Musician Plays Drum Up In The Air While Paragliding | Watch

IndiGo Pilot's Tamil announcement wins hearts

A new video clip, in which an IndiGo pilot is seen making the in-flight announcements in Tamil, is amusing the netizens. On July 11, First Officer Captain G Priyavignesh took to his Facebook and shared a three-minute-long video. The in-flight announcement in Tamil left the passengers amazed and it is quite evident in the video. The caption of his video read, "My TAMIL Announcement on MADURAI bound IndiGo Flight."

Read: IndiGo Pilot G Priyavignesh's Announcement In Tamil Wins Hearts On The Internet; Watch

Missing red panda 'is home'

A red panda that went missing from its habitat at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in the morning hours of July 22 'is home' and is safe and sound. As per the zoo's Facebook page, a thorough search program was conducted by the staff after the animal was not located. Later, it was spotted by two guests who noticed the red panda on the ground among dense foliage between the rhino habitat and the entrance of the Pachyderm Building in the Zoo’s Asia Quest region.

Read full story: Missing Red Panda 'is Home Safe And Sound', Here's How It Was Brought Back

Friends split $22 mn lottery prize due to 28-year-old pact

Stories of friendship always tend to win hearts. One such story came out recently when two friends were seen celebrating the win of $22 million. This started back in 1992 when two friends, Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney shook hands and promised each other that if either of them won a jackpot, they would split the innings, irrespective of who bought the ticket. Both of them used to buy a ticket every week. Almost after two years, they are seen celebrating a $22 million win together. Wisconsin Lottery’s Youtube page shared their video. Both of them speak about their reaction to the big amount that they won and also told them about the pact they made nearly two decades ago.

Read: Friends Split $22 Million Lottery Prize Due To Pact Made 28 Years Ago, Read Their Story

Tennis player raps about COVID-19 awareness

As India continues to brave the coronavirus pandemic, a new rap highlighting the importance of masks is doing rounds of the internet. Created by Tennis play Adil Kalyanpur, the new age rap aims to start a ‘masking moment’ in the country. The coronavirus advisory rap, which came as India reported another 48,916 cases, is being showered with plaudits across all social media platforms.

Read: 'Mask On': Tennis Player Adil Kalyanpur's Rap About COVID-19 Awareness Breaks Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.