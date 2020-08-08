Good News: From Pet Reunions To Nigerian Boy's Dance; Here Are Some Positive Stories

As the world entered the eighth month of the year, horrific blasts pushed everyone in shock. With aeroplane crashes, explosions, and heatwaves, netizens are now reckoning that ‘every day in 2020 is a disaster'. In contrasts, there are many who have rushed to help those in trouble, from people lining up to donate blood in Kerela to those reuniting families in Beirut, there are many who are now proving true that kindness is an inbuilt mechanism.

Not only are their contributions winning hearts of those affected but also inspiring a lot of people on the internet. With people trying to find ‘ gloom in the doom’, the search for “good news” has also surged in the past days. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that would propel you to become happier and instantly lift up your spirits.

Taiwan Airlines Offer Sight-seeing Flights

Airlines in Taiwan are now offering ‘sightseeing’ flights to residents, satisfying their itch to travel. In addendum, the new venture also supports the business which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic since long now. These ‘ Flights to nowhere’ not only aim to satisfy the airline’s customers but also have a mock drill for children.

The first batch of the course saw overwhelming participation from over 50 children. All children, decked in proper uniforms, served the passenger in mock cabins. Meanwhile, another group of children took a two-hour-long flights over the island and the soaring mountain range that runs down its spine.

Read: 'Flights To Nowhere': Taiwan Airlines Offer Sight-seeing Flights For Children Amid COVID

Artist Creates Bindi Irwin's Wedding Photo

Bindi Irwin, the legendary wildlife expert Steve Irwin’s daughter, shared picture of a stunning painting gifted to her by an artist. The portrait, which got Bindi emotional, shows her father in the family photo clicked during the wedding. While Steve was not there at the wedding, the artist thoughtfully fit him into his painting to create a beautiful gift for the bride. Sharing a photo of the painting on Instagram, Bindi said “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die." Further she thanked the artist for "creating this spectacular piece.”

Read: Artist Creates Bindi Irwin's Wedding Photo With Steve, See Her Emotional Post

Sudarsan Pattnaik encouraging people to donate plasma

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on August 7 took to Twitter to share a picture of his latest art where he urged people to donate plasma in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The renowned artist shared the picture of his beautiful art on Twitter, where one can see a man and a woman wearing face masks with a plasma pouch in between them on which a text is visible that reads, "Donate Plasma Save Life, fight against COVID-19". Sudarsan captioned his post with the title, "My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message Please #DonatePlasmaSaveLife #FightAgainstCOVID19". Sudarsan had previously shared similar plasma donation message through his sand art.

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message #Please Donate #Plasma Save Life . #FightAgainstCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/KXDYoQbzuy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 24, 2020

Read: Nigerian Boy Gets Scholarship From Dance School After Barefoot Ballet Video Goes Viral

Nigerian boy's ballot wins internet

A heartwarming video of a boy performing ballet barefoot in a rainy street has gone viral on social media. The video has been shared on the Instagram page called ‘leapofdanceacademy’.The page has 68.5K followers and is known for posting pictures of ballet dancers. In the video that they posted recently, the boy is seen illustrating beautiful ballet skills, leaving the netizens stunned. According to reports, the boy has received a scholarship from a dance school in New York.

Read: Good News: Beirut Charity Workers Reunite Lost Pets With Owners After Blast

Pets reunite with owners in Beirut

Charity workers at an animal welfare organization in Lebanon have been reuniting the lost pets with their owners as teams of 40 workers continue to scourge the city that was shaken by two massive blasts that claimed at least 135 lives, injured more than 5,000 and rendered almost 300,000 homeless.

In heart-warming footage shared on YouTube the animal welfare charity, Animals Lebanon, was seen uniting the separated pets to the owner after treating them. In the footage, several dogs, that escaped their now destroyed homes or had gone missing during the explosion were seen hugging their owners in an emotional video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.