Good News: From Teacher Welcoming Students To 'mohalla' Classes, Read 5 Positive Stories

With crashing economies and increasing coronavirus infections, finding good news has become a real task. While many continue to spread hatred on the internet, there are a few who are trying to spread some positivity during these testing times.

In a bid to dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news” Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From rat hilariously ignoring problems to teachers imparting education on his motorbike, here are top 5 from today.

Rat Video Leaves Twitter In Splits

Recently, a Twitter user, who goes by the username @Buitengebieden, shared a video on his handle, which features a rat playing the famous ‘rat maze’ game. However, instead of running in between the walls, the rat left netizens amused when it climbed above the walls and reached its destination. Soon after the video was shared, it went viral within no time.

Sometimes the best way to solve a problem is just to ignore that there is a problem.. pic.twitter.com/W7UBKE4xv4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 12, 2020

Read: Rat Video Leaves Twitter In Splits After It Finds A Rib-tickling Way Out Of The Maze

Read: Netflix India Shares A Hilarious Meme For 'less Famous' Dog Owners; See Post

Netflix India Shares A Hilarious Meme

In its signature quirky way, Netflix India once again took a dig at the ‘Lesser famous’ dog owners. Sharing a still from fantasy film Cargo, they hilariously manifested the reaction of all those whose pet dogs are comparatively more famous than them.

Shared with the text “when the picture of my dog gets more likes than my selfie,’ the still captures a dialogue between senior astronaut and his assistant right after the arrival of the latter. “Fans? You’ve been here one day and you already have fan?’, says experienced astronaut Prahastha to his assistant Yuvishka. Cargo, which released last week, is a Netflix original film and stars Vikrant Massey and, Shweta Tripathi, in lead roles.

Teacher Conducts 'mohalla' Classes

Opting an innovative technique to impart education to his students via cartoons and music, a government school teacher was spotted roaming with a TV set on a motorbike across the town of Koriya in Phatpani, Chattisgarh. Ashok Lodhi strapped the television on his vehicle for the kids to learn in an interesting and creative way amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that suspended the in-person classes.

According to an ANI report, Lodhi’s act of meandering with the mobile LED TV in the lanes has earned him the recognition as Cinema Wale Babu. Locals and parents lauded the teacher’s relentless efforts to impart knowledge to kids despite the challenging circumstances of the pandemic.

Chhattisgarh: Nicknamed 'cinema wale babu', a teacher in Koriya conducts 'mohalla' classes for school students with TV & speaker on his motorcycle. "I thought this is a good way to attract students," he says



"It's fun. We watch cartoons & study at the same time," says a student pic.twitter.com/cPML94eHTN — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

Read: Google Doodle Honours All Frontline Workers Battling Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: Wisconsin Teacher Welcomes Students To ‘virtual School’ With 'FRIENDS' Theme Song Parody

Google Doodle Honours Frontline Workers

Search engine giant Google, on September 14, honoured the people on the frontlines with an animated doodle. While sharing the doodle on Twitter, Google India urged people to stay home and thank those who have been working tirelessly to overcome the crisis. The Google doodle not only honoured the doctors who have been working inhumane hours, but also other service people who toiled every day to deliver essential services during the lockdown and after the restrictions were eased.

Teacher Welcomes Students To ‘virtual School’

A high school teacher in Appleton, Wisconsin, welcomed his students back from the summer break by performing on his ukulele a recreated FRIENDS theme song, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts. In a post shared on his official handle on Facebook, English teacher Paul Miller shared a video parody with a singing twist and lyrical modification that now goes as, I’ll Be Here for You, to express his support with respect to distance learning amid the coronavirus outbreak. Seated on the table in an empty classroom, Miller’s heartfelt footage was watched by significantly a large portion of the online audience and accumulated over 4.4k likes, as well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.