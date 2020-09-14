Netflix India Shares A Hilarious Meme For 'less Famous' Dog Owners; See Post

In its signature quirky way, Netflix India once again took a dig at the ‘ Lesser famous’ dog owners. Sharing a still from fantasy film Cargo, they hilariously manifested the reaction of all those whose pet dogs are comparatively more famous than them.

Shared with the text “when the picture of my dog gets more likes than my selfie,’ the still captures a dialogue between senior astronaut and his assistant right after the arrival of the latter. “Fans? You’ve been here one day and you already have fan?’, says experienced astronaut Prahastha to his assistant Yuvishka. Cargo, which released last week, is a Netflix original film and stars Vikrant Massey and, Shweta Tripathi, in lead roles.

In the caption, they added that dogs could not even imagine the efforts it took to dish out funny captions for the posts adding that all they do is sit and be ‘Labrodable’. Since shared, the witty post has created quite a buzz on the internet garnering up over nearly 39 thousand likes and a myriad amount of comments.

'My dog is more good looking than me'

Joining them, a user wrote, "I feel sorry for you" while another added "that's so true @netflix_in I go through this every time. Yet another user added, "I can help you in taking out your depression & frustration" Meanwhile, a user jokingly added that it iwas because his doggo was more good looking than him.

Cargo

The movie revolves around Prahastha (Vikrant Massey) and Yuvishka (Shweta Tripathi) who help dead people transit into their afterlife. They make the deceased ready for a reincarnation. But since both the characters have very different approaches towards the process, they did not start off on a good note. While Prahastha would use machines and technologies to help the soul in reincarnation and in transmission, Yuvishka used simple tools to solve complex problems.

Eventually, Prahastha starts appreciating Yuvishka’s, who is his assistant, power to heal the dead. Together they start transmitting many dead people and help them transit faster and the plot delivers many life lessons through the stories of the lead characters.

