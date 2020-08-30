Good News: Bear Rescued; Oldest Married Couple Sets World Record; Read 5 Uplifting Stories

When the world updates consist of COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, protests among other things, people are more than ever are looking for encouraging news. Since the beginning of the year, the unforeseen circumstances have dominated the minds of millions across the globe. But, it has also paved the way for occasional kind gestures, unique songs, online trends and peculiar methods of people adhering to the new lifestyle amid the coronavirus outbreak. From the world’s oldest married couple setting Guinness Record to woman swaying on Elvis Presley song, here are five best stories from today to dial down on the negativity.

Ecuadorian couple sets Guinness World Record

Julio Mora and Waldramina Quinteros have become the world's oldest living married couple. Julio Mora was born on March 10, 1910, while Waldramina was born on October 16, 1915. Both of them are Ecuadorian. Reports by AP suggest that they are together even after 79 years and that makes them the world’s oldest married couple. Julio Mora is aged 110 and his lovely wife is aged 104 years. They are both happy together. However, they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic.

Congratulations to Julio Cesar and Waldramina, the oldest married couple with a combined age of 214 years!https://t.co/xcjYlEuRPp — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 26, 2020

Read full story: Ecuadorian Couple Sets Guinness World Record By Becoming World’s Oldest Married Couple

Bear rescued by Nilgiris North Range staff

In a heartwarming video that has taken the internet by storm, a bear was rescued by the staff of Nilgiris North Range. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video portrays the bravery of the staff members of the Nilgiris division. Applauding the ‘green soldiers’, the netizens have asked them to keep up the great work always.

A bear rescued today by staff of nilgirs north range in Nilgiris division by placing a simple ladder in Doddabetta tea park area.

🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3pnuJV4mbQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 30, 2020

Read full story: Video: Bear Rescued By Nilgiris North Range Staff, Netizens Hail 'saviors' | WATCH

Woman swaying on Elvis Presley song conquers hearts

Amidst all the gloom spread around, a cheerful video of an elderly woman dancing in the middle of streets has surfaced. Shared by British musician Jason Allan on Instagram, the short clip shows the woman named Dafne swaying on the tunes of the young artist in London. In the caption, Allan has mentioned that he was overwhelmed and was trying to find Dafne to tell her about the joy she’s spread across the globe.

Read full story: Video Of Woman Swaying On Tunes Of Musician Leaves Internet Overjoyed, Watch

Mother with sign's son narrates her journey

Known for their heartfelt narratives, the Humans of Bombay page have yet again come up with a tale cherishing the bond between a mother and her son. In the post views Instagram creator Poonam Sapra alias 'Mother with a Sign' from the lens of her son Pranav, who also shares some amusing experience from their past. Shared along with a series of photographs, the narrative also reflects upon the pride and love that Pranav has for his mother.

Read full story: Mother With Sign's Son Narrates Her Journey & Hilarious Incidents, Says 'how Cool Is She'

