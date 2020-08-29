Video of woman swaying on tunes of musician leaves internet overjoyed. Watch

Amidst all the gloom spread around, a cheerful video of an elderly woman dancing in the middle of streets has surfaced. Shared by British musician Jason Allan on Instagram, the short clip shows the woman named Dafne swaying on the tunes of the young artist in London. In the caption, Allan has mentioned that he was overwhelmed and was trying to find Dafne to tell her about the joy she’s spread across the globe.

In the nearly three minute clip, Allan could be seen busking on a street, singing Elvis Presley’s famous song Can’t Help Falling in Love. Meanwhile, Daphne, an elderly woman, is seen standing at a distance. As the clip progresses, She could be seen intently listening to the tune and swaying to the music. "I’m overwhelmed at how such a simple video can be loved and shared by so many people," Allan wrote along with the video.

'love your voice'

Since shared earlier today, the clip has racked up over 18,000 views and a bandwagon of comments from netizens, all showering love.“ Literally started crying. Haha, What a magical moment!” wrote one. While another added, “Gorgeous voice! Best cover I’ve ever heard Love you and Daphne.” Yet another comment read, “You made her day and she made yours - and your voice .” Meanwhile, lauding the musician a user wrote “this is so beautiful !!! and your voice is incredible! “ "I have so much love for this. I work in healthcare and the geriatric population need to dance and feel alive again." read another comment.

