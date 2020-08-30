Mother With Sign's Son Narrates Her Journey & Hilarious Incidents, Says 'how Cool Is She'

Known for their heartfelt narratives, the Humans of Bombay page have yet again come up with a tale cherishing the bond between a mother and her son. In the post views Instagram creator Poonam Sapra alias 'Mother with a Sign' from the lens of her son Pranav, who also shares some amusing experience from their past. Shared along with a series of photographs, the narrative also reflects upon the pride and love that Pranav has for his mother.

'Mother with a sign'

'Mother with a sign' is a page on Instagram run by Poonam Sapra and her son Pranav, who together create some wise and candour content for people to leaern from. Through her account, Sapra propagates some wise messages on the signboard that remind of ‘signboard wala’.

For instance, one of her recent post featured her holding a signboard which read, 'Normalise parents acting like kids sometime' pointing at stereotypical roles which need to be amde flexible. In another post, she can be seen standing with a placard that reads, “When your goal is clear and focus is absolute”. One other read, “Do more daily—Smile, Laugh, Do Good, Be thankful, Look for positives, Relax don’t stress, Reduce expectations, overlook faults.” Users seem to be immensely inspired by the lady’s valuable placard messages.

Son speaks about 'mother with sign'

“Growing up, I’ve subjected my mother to a lot of uncomfortable situations. I remember, when admissions were happening in the top schools, I was just 3 years old. In one of the interviews, for some reason, I said, ‘Mein goli maar dunga,’ to the teacher! After that, she didn’t let me watch any crime shows, and made me watch Ramayan!" Pranav starts on a hilarious note. Later, he went on to describe his “share of mishaps”.

Describing rather rogue Holi celebrations, Pranav wrote that one time he had played with all dirt, mud, golden silver colours, tomatoes and eggs, and when he returned home his mother failed to recognise him. Pranav then describes his mother’s reaction when the initially went to her with the idea of starting an Instagram page together. He said that his mother had her “I told you so face locked and loaded in cases it backfired” but thankfully it did work.

Narrating his experience after that, he said in eight months, she gained almost 100 thousand followers and went viral on her Instagram page. Lauding his mother in conclusion, he asks, “How cool is she?”

"She became the Indian mother-with-a-sign and went viral! Her bio on the page reads– ‘If your parents tell you about Sharmaji’s son, tell them about Pranav’s mom."

