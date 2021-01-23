Gardener Rescues Dog Trapped In An Overflowing Dam, Netizens Call Him 'incredible Hero'

A video of a gardener rescuing a dog trapped on an overflowing dam has drawn widespread admiration for the “hero” whose courage almost certainly saved the dog’s life. According to Daily Mail, the pooch tried to follow his owner across a watery causeway from one side of the filled-up dam to the other but he was carried away into the surging rapids far below. After being spun over and over, the dog miraculously then clambered to safety onto a rock in the wild torrent.

Passerby James Stewart then saw the pooch and leapt into action by racing to his home for a rope. He even called his neighbours and asked them if they would leap into the raging water to try a rescue. Without any hesitation, Amos Ndlovu volunteered and tied them around his waist while James held the other end and climbed down into the floodwater.

The whole rescue mission was recorded by James wife, Stella, who then shared the video on social media. The five-minute clip shows the dog being washed down the causeway below the dam wall. Ndlovu can be seen holding a rope anchored by James on the ban nearby. Carefully and bravely, Ndlovu then can be seen making his way steadily to the rock in the middle of the strong-flowing stream. He climbs onto the rocks and manages to reach over to where the scared pooch waits, picking it up and cradling it in his arms to negotiate his way through the water to dry land.

While speaking to the media outlet, Stella said that she knows the dam well and she also knew that if Ndlovu would have slipped, he would be dead. She said that if he went over the edge in that torrent, he would have either been smashed to death on the 100-metre drop or he would have got jammed under a rock and downed. Stella added that her heart was in her mouth but she carried recording even though every single second seemed like a minute as he carried the dog closer to the safety of the bank.

Netizens call it ‘awesome rescue’

Ndlovu, who netizens are calling to be recognised by an award from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, played down his heroics and said that he simply saved the dog because he has two of his own and he loves them. He said that he knew the risk, however, he was determined to save the dog’s life and felt confident that he could get the pooch and himself to safety. Meanwhile, social media users have flooded the comments section with praises. One user called it an “awesome rescue”, while another added, “Very scary. Unbelievably brave. Well done”.

