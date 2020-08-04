Good News: Temple Feeds Stray Dogs; Rappers Compose 'COVID-19 Anthem'; 5 Uplifting Stories

As challenging as 2020 has been for millions across the globe, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From coronavirus outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind during these days. To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”, according to Google. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “heartening” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From girls performing an amalgamation of Bharatanatyam and Hip Hop to Fox stealing over 100 shoes, these are five best from today.

Temple feeds milk collected during rituals to stray dogs

Heartwarming video showing volunteers of Guwahati temple feeding stray dogs with the milk collected during rituals is doing several rounds on the internet. The short clip has been uploaded on the Facebook page which is called “Animal Matter to Me, Mumbai” and shows volunteers serving collected milk to a bunch of stray dogs.

Read: Good News: Temple Feeds Milk Collected During Rituals To Stray Dogs, Video Wins Internet

Video of girls performing combination of Bharatanatyam and Hip Hop

A sister-duo based in Paris is getting a lot of love from people all across social media. They are known for their dance performances which are a blend of Indian traditional dance form Bharatanatyam and a dance form which is created by the afro-Americans, hip hop. Uploaded on August 1, the video has gone viral on social media and it features, what the sisters call as, ‘Hybrid Bharatnatyam’.

Read: Video Of Two Girls Performing A Combination Of Bharatanatyam And Hip Hop Breaks Internet

Fox steals over 100 shoes from homes

In Berlin's southwestern Zehlendorf, a fox who has been stealing a pair of shoes was finally caught. Over 100 shoes were stolen from homes by the clever animal as it hoarded the collection in different styles. A post shared by Felix Hackenbruch on Twitter revealed that the most-wanted thief in the neighbourhood that had been picking people’s footwear was none other than a sly fox.

Read: Fox Steals Over 100 Shoes From Homes, Netizens Ask ‘opening A Shop?'

Dharavi Rappers' anthem about battle against COVID-19

Rappers from Asia’s largest slum Dharavi have come up with an anthem that has drawn attention to their fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. The rappers talk about how the Dharavi model was so successful, inspiring India to unite in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Dharavi Rappers' Anthem About Battle Against COVID-19 Wins Hearts | Watch

Video of cat showing off it's boxing skills

A video featuring a kitty who is showing off her boxing skills is doing rounds on the internet. The kitty is named as Bruno Stumpkins and this video was uploaded on her own Instagram handle. The video has left the netizens in complete awe.

Read: Video Of Cat Showing Off It's Boxing Skills Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.