Twitter Thread Of Emojis As Dogs Winning Hearts On Internet; See Pics

The new thread that is going viral on social media will fill your heart with happiness. Started on July 27, the thread features two images. The first image includes an emoji giving an expression and the second image includes a dog replicating the emoji.

The 'wholesome' dogs

The twitter thread garnered 3.7K likes and 918 Retweets. Dog lovers all over the globe are commenting on the tweet, sharing images of their dogs. Few pictures include dogs with moist eyes, while there are also pictures that show dogs wearing sunglasses. The tweet is captioned as, ‘Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome :))). Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread:

Here is something to bring a smile on your face. Dogs are so cute and wholesome :)))

Popular emojis as cute dogs a thread: pic.twitter.com/LQArEMAEpr — Ayush Gupta (@ayushguptaaa) July 27, 2020

Netizens are in complete awe of the tweet. While few are thankful for the tweet for making their day better, others just cannot get enough of the images. People have called it as the 'happiest thread ever'. People are also thanking the handle 'ayushguptaaa' for having started this tweet and spreading positivity.

Happiest thread ever!!!😊 — Vaishu🩺💉 (@DrVW30) July 27, 2020

thanks a lot for blessing my eyes — 🌼 (@bella_csaputri) July 28, 2020

Best thing I've seen today! — Okay Shizzle (@GappuRani) July 28, 2020

THIS IS SO CUTE 😩😩😩 — Anoushka 🦋 (@TiwariAnoushka) July 27, 2020

Bookmarked this 👍

Thank you — shubham (@bumbumspams) July 27, 2020

THANK YOU FOR MAKING MY MORNING — UDIT STAN ACC (@sedzalien) July 28, 2020

needed this THANK YOU ❤️❤️❤️ — chowmein||saksham stan ac (@womaniiyaaa) July 27, 2020

This is not the first that such cute and adorable dogs have got limelight on social media. Few days back, a Reddit user shared a video of his dog hiding behind a curtain with a caption the caption, “He likes to hide behind the curtains. His effort may vary from time to time”. The short clip showed the dog standing underneath a white curtain that fell down like a veil all around his face. The pooch was also seen with his tongue hanging out and eyes sparkling with joy. However, in another viral video, a dog was seen hiding behind a sheer curtain in an attempt to gain attention. The hilarious cute video left several internet users amused and it has been widely shared on various social media platforms.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ayushguptaaa)

