Gir Forest Guard’s ‘heart To Heart Talks’ With Lion Leaves Netizens Amazed | Watch

A guard at Gujarat’s Gir Forest recently spotted a lion sitting in the middle of the road, blocking his path, while he was on his way back home at night. A video of the incident, which was shot by the guard, Mahesh Sondarva, and later shared with the Forest Service officer Dr Anshuman, is making rounds on social media. Anshuman, who is the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) in Gir East, posted the clip on Twitter, in which Sondarva could be heard making pleas to the lion after which the animal moved away from the road.

The 32-second-clip, which was filmed in a pitch-black area of the forest with only the headlight of Sondarva’s vehicle illuminating the road, showed the lion calmly sitting on the middle of the road. In the video, the guard could be heard pleading with the lion in Gujarati in a bid to let him go home. Seconds into the clip, Sondarva could be heard making sounds which seemed to have an effect upon the lion as the animal could then be seen getting up and quietly moving towards the forest and allowing the guard to go on his way.

While sharing the video, Anshuman wrote, “I think it is moments like this which makes Gir an enigma wrapped in a mystery... I believe staff and lion chemistry can be explained by borrowing a line from a Hindi song ‘Ek ehsaas hai isse rooh se mehsus karo’”.

My lion hearted staff pleads (in Gujarati) that I am there full day in your service so now please let me go and the King gracefully agrees. #wildlifeweek2020 @DCFGirEastDhari @ParveenKaswan @CCF_Wildlife @Alok_brahmbhatt @susantananda3 @aditiraval 📹: Guard Mahesh Sondarva pic.twitter.com/4xVqyduUuQ — Dr. Anshuman (@forestwala) October 5, 2020

Netizens respect guard’s bravery

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 9,000 times. With hundreds of likes and comments, while one internet user wrote, “Good effort,” another said, “This is like, "from heart to heart", or 'a tete to tete”….superb”. “Wow I respect his bravery!” Added third. “Woow sir, Love to see the video. Congratulations for your noble cause,” wrote fourth.

Superb👏 — sachin pachre (@sachinpanchre) October 6, 2020

That's awesome — Save Asiatic Lion (@savelion_office) October 6, 2020

Great Man Animal relationship. Hats off. — Supradip Sen (@Nupur_59) October 6, 2020

Heart to heart talks. Language no bar. This is an example of how humans and animals have lived in harmony since ages. Only before wicked ideas started coming into human minds. 😈 — Priyanka Gupta (@piyu_gupta) October 7, 2020

He didn't look aggressive and was peacefully sitting. Beautiful animal. — Arian (@Arian58090078) October 7, 2020

