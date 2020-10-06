Good News: Class 12 Student Adopts African Lioness In Memory Of Late Grandfather

Akshita Rao Gamji, a class 12 student adopted an African lioness named ‘Adishana’ for a year at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. As per the ANI report, the teenager decided to adopt the animal ahead of World Animal Welfare Day in the memory of her late grandfather, G Manoher Rao and handed over the cheque of Rs 1 lakh for the adoption to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

Akshita was accompanied by her parents Gandhi Gamji and Manju Gamji with A Shankaran, ormer Curator and A Nagamani, Deputy Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park already present at the location. The park is currently home to at least seven Asiatic lions.

Telangana: Akshita Rao Gamji, a class 12th student has adopted for a year, a female African lion at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. She handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to N Kshitija, Curator of the park. pic.twitter.com/A4fa27UHZs — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Read - Good News: Zoo Releases Clip Of Gender Reveal Of 6 Weeks Old Baby Panda | WATCH

Read - Good News: Bloggers Sarah, Tom Bricker Raise Over $40,000 For Former Disney Employees

12-year-old adopts Bengal tiger

As a part of a unique birthday celebration, a 12-year-old boy adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger in the same park, Nehru Zoological Park, Telangana. Chinmay Siddharth Shah, who is a student of class 7th, visited the zoological park where he handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to zoo officials to formally adopt the beast named 'Sankalp’. As per ANI, Sankalp has been adopted for a period of three months.

In an official release, the zoological park mentioned that Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah visited the office of the curator and handed over the cheque to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. On the same day, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda who handed over a cheque of Rs 5,000 each.

Read - Bahrain Prince, Soldiers First To Climb Himalayan Summit Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Nagamani lauded children for showing a great gesture of adopting the tiger and birds and, thanked them for love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife. She also urged the citizens to come forward and adopt animals at the Hyderabad based zoological park.

Read - Good News: Dad Dances To Cheer Up Son; Man Sets Unique Record; Bahrain Prince On Summit

Read - Good News: Texas Dad Pulls Groovy Moves To Uplift Son's Spirit Outside Hospital

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Representative/Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.